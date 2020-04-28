Cranberry Isles: Outdoor activities

As the weather warms on the islands, residents and wildlife are engaging in more outdoor activities. Boats are being brought out and people are walking more often. More birds have arrived and mallard families have been parading their ducklings throughout the neighborhoods, while deer have been grazing yards.

The Dip of the Month Club completed their April dip last week. While maintaining social distancing, Cindy Thomas, Barbara Fernald, Mary E. Shuch and Malcom Fernald entered the 40-degree water on Saturday. Kudos to the whole group, especially Cindy Thomas who made a total of three dips in April, one on April 1, the group dip on Saturday and another on Sunday, accompanying club regular, Stefanie Alley.

School closures haven’t stopped high school students Bea Amuso, Xander Amuso, Patrick Mocarsky and middle-schooler, Briggs Gray, from participating in athletic events. The Islesford students competed in virtual track and field meets through Mount Desert Island High School. Congratulations to our outstanding students!

The Islesford Book Group met last Wednesday via Zoom. The well-attended event included Joanne Thormann, Cindy Thomas, Barbara Fernald, Ronnie Hanson, Pat Mocarsky, Harriet Whittington, Christine Sandberg and Ellen Gellerstedt. The next meeting is scheduled for May 20 at 2 p.m. The book is “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins.

Ellen Gellerstedt says, “This group meets virtually now, so all are invited whether you are on the island or just wish you were.” The group asks that people indicate their interest so they can receive a Zoom invitation as the date draws near.

Happy birthday to Sofie Dowling, Tom Morse, Peter Benson, and twins Emily and Genny Seanor on May 1. A very happy anniversary to Cindy and David Thomas on May 2. On May 4, happy birthday to Barbara Fernald. Happy birthday to Karen Smallwood on May 5.

“In every community, there is work to be done. In every nation, there are wounds to heal. In every heart, there is the power to do it.” Marianne Williamson

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].