Cranberry Isles: Noah the singing dog

Saturday’s Rock the Duck celebration for Boatworks was a rousing success, thanks to performers and all who helped out. Corey Alley’s prize-worthy pulled pork and coleslaw started the evening with a delicious bang and Joy Sprague’s Noah stole the entertainment show with his canine song stylings.

Katelyn Damon announced a raffle to benefit Islesford Boatworks and The Cranberry Isles Rescue Service. The prize is a bench built by Ashley Bryan school children. Tickets are $20 each or 5 for $95 and can be bought at Boatworks, the Town Office or Winter’s Work. The winner will be announced via live Facebook video on Sept. 1.

There will be a Masquerade Ball at the Islesford Neighborhood House on Aug. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for EMTs and will include dancing, refreshments and prizes. For more information, text Andy at 617-875-7426.

The Islesford Fair takes place on Aug. 12 and there will be no kids’ or adults’ movies that night.

There will be a meeting of the Islesford Historical Society on Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. Tim Garrity, president of the MDI Historical Society, will discuss and answer questions about the History Trust, a collaborative of local societies, libraries and museums. Garrity will also outline plans for digital archiving. All are invited to attend.

The Art of the Cranberry Isles exhibit runs through Aug. 9. Take down day is Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Pixie Lauer will moderate a dog show on the Cranberry House lawn on Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. All doggies that have passed the two previous training sessions are encouraged to compete.

Phil Whitney will present a historical slides show on “Cranberry Island Scenic Views” on Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Arts Center.

The Mickey MacFarlan Favorite Movie Series continues on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Seaside Playhouse in the Arts Center.

Darlene and Kariah Sumner will host a “Fairy House Construction Class” in the Smart Shack on Aug. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

On Aug. 14 at 11 a.m., Peter Buchsbaum, a.k.a. “Mr. Fish,” the renowned nature observer, will lead another Guided Nature Trail Walk into the wilds of the Whistler’s Cove Trail. Participants should meet at the Historical Museum entrance.

Darlene Sumner will coordinate a kids’ beach outing at Preble Cove on Aug. 14 starting at 5 p.m.

Colleen Bunker will present another in her series of health talks on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center.

Sam King will host a poetry class in the Arts Center on Aug.15 at 1 p.m. On the same day, at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center, there will be a performance by a nationally famous mime. \

Happy birthday, on Aug. 8, to Graham Bright, Aaron Kimball and Louise Akers. Happy anniversary to Cherie and Steve Weed on Aug. 10. Happy birthday to Malcolm Fernald and Alex Weinreich on Aug. 11. Happy birthday to Alden Hathaway on Aug.13. Happy anniversary to Rob and Lu St. Germain on Aug. 14.

“In nature, light creates the color. In the picture, color creates the light.” -Hans Hoffmann

