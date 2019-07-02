Cranberry Isles; No more trash sorting

Happy Independence Day, Cranberry Isles! Islanders and visitors alike enjoy the refreshingly cool temperatures and lush vegetation resulting from this summer’s frequent rains. Whether it’s watching fireworks over the water, viewing Cadillac Mountain shrouded in morning mist or having dinner beneath a glorious sunset, Cranberry Isles is definitely the perfect place to spend the season.

The Islesford Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Islesford Neighborhood House. There will be a brief meeting followed by a slide show with photographs of the village prior to the 1950s and a discussion of memories. The new edition of “The Houses of Islesford” will be available for purchase and there will be complimentary refreshments.

The town of Cranberry Isles has switched to “zero sort” trash disposal. Residents will no longer be required to sort household trash and recycling into separate bins. These items will be sorted with high accuracy at the facility by a system which captures a minimum of 80 percent of recyclables. The new process not only makes refuse easier to handle for residents, but it will actually increase the town’s recycling rate. Please call the Town Office at 244-4475 or BCM, Inc. at 277-5766 for further information.

The world-renowned Newman and Oltman Guitar Duo will perform at the Great Cranberry Island Congregational Church on July 8 at 7 p.m. The amazing duo has performed in top venues including Carnegie Hall in New York. The suggested donation of $10 will benefit the Cranberry Isles Realty Trust (CIRT) and the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society.

Ann Neumann will be the featured guest at the next Good Morning Cranberry live talk show at Cranberry House on Monday, July 15 at 9 a.m.

Peter Buchsbaum will lead his next guided trail walk on July 10 at 11 a.m. If you would like to participate in this event, please meet at the steps of The Cranberry House.

Happy birthday to Jeanine Hadlock and happy anniversary to Dennis Encarnation and Kathy Graven on July 5. Happy birthday to Clay Taylor and Torey Akers on July 6. On July 7, birthday wishes go to Steve Shirey, Bonnie Alpert and Anika Murray. Happy birthday to Ellen Stolpe on July 10. Happy anniversary to Cressida Silvers and Brian Cabrera on July 10.

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” -Nelson Mandela

