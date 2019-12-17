Cranberry Isles: New books at the library

After another tumultuous weather week, rough seas prompted the cancellation of all mail boat trips on Saturday. Islesford lost power Saturday morning. However, temperatures were around 50 degrees and, despite continued gale warnings, Emera made it to the island on Sunday. Power was restored by mid-morning.

On Wednesday, the fearless ladies of the Dip of the Month Club completed their December dip from snowy Sand Beach. Cindy Thomas, Barbara Fernald, Stefanie Alley and Joy Sprague braved the 29-degree weather to swim in 40-degree water. Kudos to our inspirational neighbors!

Cindy Thomas shared 10 new acquisitions at the Islesford Neighborhood House Library. New titles include: “A Piglet Named Mercy” by Kate DiCamillo and Chris Van Dusen, “If I Built a School” by Chris Van Dusen, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” by J. K. Rowling, “The Storied Life of A. J. Fikray” by Gabrielle Zevin, “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich, “The Shape of Night” by Tess Gerritsen, “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs, “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout, “The Islanders” by Meg Mitchell Moore, “Bear Town” by Fredrik Backman and David Baldacci’s “A Minute to Midnight.”

Due to the weather, Islesford Artists Gallery rescheduled Saturday’s craft fair. The fair took place on Sunday, with a great turn out. Visitors enjoyed a buffet of savory and sweet treats while holiday shopping at crafters’ stalls. Crafts on sale included hand knits, handmade jewelry, soaps and sea glass sun catchers. Ashley Bryan first grader Elliot Damon had his own table showing his handiwork with lovely necklaces, bracelets, painted stones and shells.

Happy birthday to Joy Sprague on Dec. 20 and to Norman Sanborn on Dec. 21. Happy anniversary to Jeff and Barbara Pease on Dec. 21. On Dec. 22, happy birthday wishes go to Jessica Ann Sanborn. Happy birthday to Christina Spurling on Dec. 23. Happy Anniversary to Peter and Elaine Buchsbaum on Dec. 24. Also on December 24, happy birthday to Louise Chaplin. To every resident, worker, visitor and friend of the Cranberry Isles may this Christmas bring good health, happiness, prosperity and lasting peace.

“The joy of brightening other lives, bearing each others’ burdens, easing each others’ loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of Christmas.” -W. C. Jones

