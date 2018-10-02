Cranberry Isles: New arrivals, new schedules

Welcome, Cora Mae Austin-Fernald! She joined Stephanie, Robin, and her brother, Henry, on Monday, Sept. 24th, before noon.

Library time with Ashley Bryan was on Tuesday. Ashley told about apple picking time; Karen Smallwood had made small pie crusts and Ashley, Lindsay Eysnogle, Marina Pickering, and Zinnia Gray made and enjoyed apple pies. A good time was had by all.

Jack Merrill and the Islesford Dock Restaurant hosted music at the Dock on Sept. 29th. More anon.

The EMTs from Northeast Harbor and Bar Harbor went to Islesford for dinner and a party on Sunday afternoon. Many thanks to all of them for the services they provide! The group included Tom and Allyson Wallace, Margaret Blank and her son Oliver, Gibson McCaullagh and his wife Dani, Elena Dow, Dan Pucket and his girlfriend Stephanie and Sean Hall and his wife Sheri and son Patrick.

Coming up this weekend:

Letitia Baldwin is hosting the Islesford Happy Hour with CIRT (Cranberry Isles Real Estate Trust) Saturday, Oct. 6th, 5-7 p.m.

Islesford celebrates Harvest Supper on Sunday, Oct. 7th at Islesford Neighborhood House. Check the sign up sheets at the post office to see what else is needed (besides you, your family and friends).

Coming up a week from now: Monday, Oct. 15th, a cross-country run will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Lamoine. Girls run first.

You only need to take a ride on the Beal & Bunker Ferry with a first time visitor to the area to stop and appreciate how very lucky we are to live where we do.

A Pig Roast will be held at the home of Sarah McCracken and Paul Hewes (the Rice House) on Sun, Oct. 7. Stop by, have a game of cribbage and a great meal. Side dishes welcome. Food will be ready around 2 p.m.

These updates from Phil Whitney: The Preble-Marr Museum and Hitty’s Café will close for the season on Columbus Day, Oct. 8. Jesse Jameson and crew begin construction on the new addition to Cranberry House on Monday, Oct. l. Construction will continue as long as donations keep coming in as part of the 10th Anniversary Fundraising Campaign.

A reminder that the Ladies Aid Harvest Supper is Oct. 7 at 6:00. Menu includes fish chowder, biscuits, crackers, crudities, beverages and an apple dessert.

The 5 p.m. Cranberry Island Commuter boat starts Oct, 15 when there will both an early and late commuter boat. If you have any questions, please call Jim Fortune at the Town Office, 244-4475.

Happy birthday to Shannon Tozier on Oct. 17, Alex Johnston on the 18th, and Juliette Reid Silvers on Oct 19. If you see Chris White on Oct. 25, make sure and wish him a very happy birthday. Madeline Avery also celebrates her birthday on Oct. 25, have a great day Madeline. Russell Wedge will celebrate on Oct. 28. Happy birthday to Kristen Blodgette on Oct. 30 and also to our own Louise Millar.

Happy Birthday this week to Noah Pogany on Oct. 5th! Chris Fernald’s is the 6th. Skip Stevens hits a big one this year on the 7th — that glow would be candles on a cake. Marina Pickering’s birthday is the 8th.

“Never miss a good chance to shut up.” Will Rogers (1879-1935) actor, humorist, columnist.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at sabrjet@hotmail.com and for Great Cranberry, reach Eileen Richards at 244-5684 or sista3854@yahoo.com.