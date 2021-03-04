Cranberry Isles: Neither snow nor rain nor ocean surf stays island mail 

February went out with a roar, bringing cold temperatures, high winds and heavy surf to the Cranberry Islands. The commuter boat made its morning run on rough seas but canceled its Thursday evening run. Though cold temperatures were forecast for this week, next week promises to be warmer.

Cranberry Islanders appreciate their dedicated ferry crews who are known for giving their best efforts on a daily basis. Last Friday, when a mail bag flew off the mail boat as it entered the Islesford Harbor, Joe Flores sprinted down the dock and around the beach to pull it out of the surf. Gail Grandgent, who witnessed the incident, says he got it at the foot of Rob Leary’s property, “sliding down the rocks and reaching it with a branch.” Thank you, Joe! Thank you, Gail for sharing!

Thanks also, to Gail’s husband, Henry Grandgent, who rescued several skiffs the morning of the storm when he came over to Islesford to start his workday. Thank you, Henry, for being an example of how islanders work together for the community.

Great Cranberry resident Gaile Colby was transported from the island and hospitalized last week. She was due to be transferred to Boston early this week for surgery on her leg. The community sends thoughts and prayers for her speedy recovery and homecoming. Thank you to Colleen Bunker for the update.

A belated happy birthday to Phil Whitney whose birthday was on March 3. Happy birthday to young Louis Powell, Cherie Weed, Kelly Sanborn and Peter Eldrege on March 6. Happy birthday, on March 7, to Jennifer Tozier. On March 8, best birthday wishes to Sarah McCracken. Happy birthday to Edgar Blank on March 10.

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” – Rob Siltanen.

