Cranberry Isles: Miss Lizzie is set to impress 

Greetings from sunny Cranberry Isles where the trees are budding, the birds are singing from 4 a.m. to dusk, and the sun isn’t setting until 8 p.m. Gardens are already producing delicate and tasty herbs. Lettuces and strawberry plants are growing quickly and the bees are sampling the myriad blooms.

On the isles, the focus seems to be continuing preparations for the summer season. Memorial Day weekend is just eight days away. There are cars to move, boats to launch, shops to open, family to visit, old friends to see and new friends to meet.

The Miss Lizzie got a whole new paint job last week. Captain Mandy Bracy’s arms may be a bit sore from doing all that work in one day, but the ferry is certainly ready to impress.

For those still considering or working on a quilt square for the Ladies Aid Community Quilt, please remember to get your project in to Eileen Colby by June 1.

Colleen Bunker announced there will be a life celebration for Captain David A. Bunker on Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 4 p.m., at the Ladies Aid Community Center and ball field. She says there will be music, time for sharing memories, beverages and a pig roast in the ball field. The family asks that people bring a side dish or dessert to share. A private family graveside service is set to take place the same weekend at a time and day to be determined. Colleen says the family asks that donations in David’s memory be made to the Ladies Aid Cupola Rebuild Project at PO Box 27, Cranberry Isles, ME 04625.

Happy birthday, on May 20, to Tammy Palmer, Sannah Chaplin and Whit Chaplin. On May 21, happy birthday wishes go to Jim Fortune and Kathy Zuck. Happy birthday to Gene Porcaro and Holly Hartley on May 23. On May 24, happy birthday to Ben Stevens. Happy birthday to Chris Hathaway and Emery Louise Day on May 26.

“When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment in which it grows, not the flower.” – Alexander Den Heijer

