Cranberry Isles: Mills proclaims Ashley Frederick Bryan Day

Fog was a major weather factor for most of last week in the Cranberry Isles, making the islands feel remote and ethereal. Rain made frequent appearances, along with a thunderstorm or two.

Wednesday night, after finishing the Cranberry Cove Ferry runs, Captain Mandy Bracy had to take an outboard to great Cranberry from Southwest Harbor in one of the thunderstorms. There were a couple of loud and close lightning strikes but, thankfully, the skilled captain made it safely to home port.

In honor of Ashley Bryan’s 97th birthday, Governor Janet Mills signed a proclamation naming the day Ashley Frederick Bryan Day. Congratulations to Ashley for the well-deserved accolade.

Christine Sandberg wants islanders to know that the Little Cranberry Lobster store now carries fresh greens from Lyndsay Eyesnogle’s garden. The store also offers potatoes and onions and other ingredients Islesford residents usually have to order from Great Cranberry General Store or pick up from the mainland.

“We are also fully stocked with various delicious cheeses, meats and veggie burgers. And we have a variety of pasta and rice. There are bags of frozen blueberries. And (among other flavors) vanilla ice cream. Sounds like dinner and dessert, doesn’t it?” She says. It does, indeed, Chris. Thank you for keeping us informed.

Islesford Congregational Church is starting a hybrid in-person/virtual church book group. The group will meet in the parsonage yard for socially-distanced gatherings and discussions when weather permits, with Zoom setup for those who can’t attend in person. During inclement weather, the group will all gather on Zoom. Meetings will occur each Saturday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The first book is “The Four Loves” by C. S. Lewis. The first discussion, on July 25, will be over chapter 1. Email Pastor Tom Powell at [email protected] for the Zoom invite or to RSVP. Everyone is welcome to join over Zoom.

Islesford Transfer Station Attendant, Cari Alley, would like everyone to know that B.C.M. Construction is taking junk cars off island. There is no charge, but the cars must have four inflated, roll–able tires and cannot be filled with house or demo trash. Please see your transfer station attendant to sign up.

Great Cranberry Island Historical Society’s Cranberry House will be hosting an Art of the Cranberry Isles Exhibit from Aug. 3-8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are invited to attend and/or exhibit. Artists may exhibit four to six small paintings or photos or three large ones. Unless approved by GCIHS Events Committee, no sculptures bigger than 30 inches by 30 inches by 30 inches can be accepted. Exhibits may be dropped off at Cranberry House between Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No late entries, please.

All artwork must be ready to hang, labeled with artist’s name and selling price. Tables will be provided for displaying crafts. Small items, such as jewelry, must be in secure cases. Every effort will be made to sell your work. GCIHS receives 25 percent commission on all sales. To register, call 244-7800, write P.O. Box 12, Cranberry Isles, ME 04625 or email General Manager Ben Sumner at [email protected]. The opening reception will be at Cranberry House Aug. 2 from 7-9 p.m.

Cranberry House has a student intern for the summer. Lisa Curtis of Princeton, Maine, a student at College of the Atlantic, will spend eight weeks performing various tasks including documentation of archives.

The first happy birthday wishes this week go to Gail Grandgent on July 16. On July 17, happy birthday to Alan McCormick. Happy birthday to Christina Blank, John Dwelley, Creighton Murch and Lilo Stainton on July 18. On July 19, best birthday wishes go to Jeri Spurling. On July 20, happy birthday to Abigail Hicks. On July 21, happy birthday to Paul Fernald and Taylor Theriault. Happy birthday wishes to Rob St. Germain and Elaine Buchsbaum on July 22.

“Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].