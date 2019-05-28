Cranberry Isles: ‘Maypole’ to be burned

With the warming days and the return of seasonal residents and visitors, a host of feathered residents are flocking back to the isles.

Early in the week, Joy Sprague noted Baltimore orioles were back at the Islesford Post Office bird feeder. There have been sightings of scarlet tanagers and ospreys on both islands, along with white-throated sparrows, blue jays, northern cardinals, flickers and many others.

Mornings are, once more, filled with birdsong, especially noticeable on those days when windows can be open.

Pat Mocarsky hosted the library coffee hour on Tuesday. Cindy and David Thomas had traveled to their daughter’s medical school graduation. Anna Fernald brought her homemade biscuits to add to the Mocarsky’s delightful banana bread. Those joining Pat and Anna included Ashley Bryan, Christopher Hathaway, Sarah Corson, Tom Powell, Lewis Powell, Skip Stevens, Bob Mocarsky, Jeff Pease and Barbara Caldwell-Pease.

On Saturday, the mail boat suffered a power failure, briefly stranding passengers near the buoy off Bear Island. Very soon after the power loss, a lobster boat towed the Double B to Northeast Harbor. After repairs, the boat made the rest of Saturday’s runs but the crew has announced they are temporarily unable to accept debit/credit cards.

Joy Sprague, Barbara Fernald and Cindy Thomas braved the cold waters on Saturday for the Dip of the Month Club. The water temperature was a chilly 45 degrees, but Joy reportedly made four dips. Impressive, ladies!

Kaitlyn Damon shared the following message from the Islesford Neighborhood House Association: “Due to the large influx of visitors in the summer, the kitchen, Great Hall and upstairs will be accessible by permission from Memorial Day through Labor Day. There will continue to be 24-hour access to the WiFi, Ladies Parlor and bathroom.

“For scheduling, contact Skip Stevens at 479-5843. Thank you so much for your support and understanding. We are looking forward to a summer full of fun events and gatherings!”

Jeri Spurling announced a badminton exhibition and potluck on Friday, June 7, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Islesford Neighborhood House. The MDI YMCA badminton group will attend the event. All are welcome, including spectators.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold their regional annual meeting at Cranberry House on Friday, May 31, starting at 11 a.m.

Karin Whitney will host another karaoke program in the Cranberry House Arts Center on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Great Cranberry Island Librarian, Ingrid Gaither, asks everyone to mark calendars for the annual book and bake sale on Saturday, June 15. Bakers are still needed. Please contact Ingrid for more information.

Katelyn Damon notified residents that there will be a Live Fire Training on Islesford, weather permitting, on Sunday, June 2. The training will take place at “The Maypole,” 145 Sand Beach Road.

Happy birthday to Isabel Weibel and Johnathan Bennett on June 1. Happy birthday to Ken McCafferty, Holly Stanley and Carol Smith Hathaway on June 2. On June 3, happy birthday wishes go to Susie McNamee and Phoebe Gray. Happy birthday to Henry Thomas St. Germain, Richard Alley and Meg Stevens on June 4. Congratulations and happy anniversary to Nan and Roy Hadlock on June 4. Happy birthday to Brendan Harlan and Brigette Olearcek on June 5.

“What sunshine is to flowers, smiles are to humanity. These are but trifles, to be sure; but scattered along life’s pathway, the good they do is inconceivable.” -Joseph Addison

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.