Cranberry Isles: Make your own buoy

The Cranberry islands enjoyed milder weather during the past week. A scant dusting of snow fell Saturday night, but, at least on Islesford, most had melted by mid-afternoon. Though cloud cover has been fairly constant, periods of sunshine highlight the bare beauty of the islands in winter.

Kelly and George Dickson hosted a New Year’s Eve party at their house, inviting everyone to celebrate the holiday.

The Dip of the Month Club rang in the New Year with a dip on Friday. Though the air temperature may have been around 40 degrees, the water was, reportedly, quite cold. Cindy Thomas, Stefanie Alley and Joy Sprague braved the chill without Barbara Fernald, who was ill but plans to go later in the month. Inspirational, ladies!

Denise McCormick would like to remind residents that the front of the post office is under construction. Residents should enter the post office through the Town Office door.

Denise also reminds Cranberry Isles residents that it is Town Report time. Anyone wishing to submit a photograph to be considered for inclusion in this year’s report should email it to ben@cranberryisles-me.gov. Jpeg format is preferred.

Melissa and Jim Amuso will be hosting the Islesford Boatworks Great Wooden Buoy Making event on Jan. 20 at the Blue Duck. The event will last all day. Participants will be able to keep one of the buoys they make, but others will be sold at the Chandlery during the summer, with proceeds going to support the wonderful Boatworks programs. The woodstove will be on and there will be hot cocoa and coffee. Please contact Melissa or Jim with any questions.

Ellen Gellerstedt has announced Islesford Book Group’s next meeting date as Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at the Islesford Library. The book is “Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. The March book is “Bear Town” by Frederick Blackman. That meeting will occur on March 25, at 2 p.m. at the library. About both meetings, Ellen says, “All are welcome, so start reading soon.”

Douglas Cornman reminds parents and students that it is time for 6th, 7th and 8th grade students to register for the 2020 High School Transition Retreat. Please contact Douglas for more information and the registration form. Douglas can be reached at dcornman@seacoastmission.org or through the Cranberry Isles Information Page on Facebook.

Happy birthday on Jan. 10 to Turner Edward Graeme Day. On Jan 11, happy birthday wishes to twins Robin and Fritz Fernald and Cathy Stinnott. Happy birthday to Samantha Krasnow on Jan. 12. Happy birthday, on Jan. 14, to two lovely ladies, Anna Fernald and Zinnia Pearl Gray. Happy birthday to Liam Carroll Astbury on Jan. 15.

“Hope is a state of mind, not of the world. Hope, in this deep and powerful sense, is not the same as joy that things are going well, or willingness to invest in enterprises that are obviously heading for success, but rather an ability to work for something because it is good.” -Vaclav Havel

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.