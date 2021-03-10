Cranberry Isles: Mailboat captain helps local boater after unintentional plunge 

Greetings from the Cranberry Isles where the weather is still cold and the water is even colder, as one Islesford resident found out last Thursday. Jeff Pease had gone out after the previous week’s storm to check on his boat moored at Northeast Harbor for the winter. Jeff’s Puffin dipped as he stepped into it, breaking loose and landing him in the frigid sea. He was wearing his life jacket and was able to pull himself onto the float and dial his wife for help. Luckily, the mailboat captain, Norman Sanborn II, was preparing to start the boat for the last run of the day and, when told of the person freezing on a float, untied The Sea Queen and drove straight over to Jeff’s rescue. Pease and his family are extremely grateful to Norman and Joe Flores for their swift and kind intervention that day.

On Friday, a visitor boarding the evening commuter dropped their keys into the water in Northeast Harbor, leading to another sea rescue of sorts. Edna Leone Martin and diver Edward Monat came out on the freezing night to retrieve the lost keys.

Islanders are grateful to the Seacoast Mission, Douglas Cornman and Sharon Daley for providing clinics allowing residents 65 and older to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Residents of the Cranberry Islands are also grateful that the mission will be able to provide vaccinations for other residents thanks to the intervention of public safety coordinator Katelyn Damon. Those who live on the islands and wish to have their vaccinations on island are asked to contact Douglas Cornman to register for the next clinic. People who have already registered and received notification that Douglas has their information do not need to register again. Douglas can be reached by text or voice at (207) 479-0707, via email at [email protected] or by private message on Facebook.

In news from Cranberry, Colleen Bunker gave an update on island resident Gaile Colby. Gaile is recuperating after reconstructive knee surgery. Colleen writes, “I had a good chat with her this morning and she has everyone at Beth Israel Hospital whipped into shape and they are happily at her beck and call. She wishes that I tell you that she is in good hands and the food is great.” Colleen says Gaile loves getting cards but her room is quite full of flowers at this point. Gaile’s new room number and address are: Room 1276, Bed 1, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Thank you for keeping everyone up to date, Colleen.

“May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.” – Irish blessing.

