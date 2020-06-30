Cranberry Isles: Lavender plants liven school campus 

Much–needed rain is forecast through Thursday of Independence Day week on the Cranberry Isles, but warmth and partial sunshine are predicted for Friday, July 4. Planned celebrations should go ahead in pleasant weather.

On Islesford, the auto/golf cart parade kicks off at 4 p.m. and the Bring-Your-Own-Picnic starts at 4:30 p.m. on Town Field.

The Islesford Dock Restaurant opened July 1, under special pandemic parameters. Operating hours are 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with brunch on Sunday. Masks are required at all times except when at the table. Only one person of a party may come in to check if a reserved table is ready. All to-go orders must be made remotely; no food orders will be accepted at the bar. When the restaurant closes at 9 p.m., the bar will also close. Please call (207) 244-7494 for information. Open Table is up and running for reservations.

The Cranberry Cove Ferry started summer hours, five trips per day, on July 1. Please contact Downeast Windjammers at (207) 244-5882 or visit the website at downeastwindjammer.com/activities/cranberry-cove-ferry/ for the full schedule and information.

Barb and Bruce Fernald really enjoyed seeing their son, Robin Fernald, their daughter-in-law Stephanie Austin and their grandchildren Henry and Cora. The family was on the island for a four-day visit from their home in Cape Elizabeth. Barb said, “Getting to see our grandkids after four months is so much fun!”

The Bar Harbor Garden Club donated six English lavender plants to the Cranberry Isles schools, which Gail Grandgent planted on the border of the Whalebone Sculpture Garden on the Ashley Bryan School campus. There will be a similar gift next spring for the Longfellow School Campus. Thanks to the Bar Harbor Garden Club and to Gail for the beautiful addition to our school grounds.

Islesford Boatworks started its summer program on July 1, with social distancing measures. For information, contact Louise Chaplin at [email protected].

The Great Cranberry Island Historical Society Museum opened on July 1. The GCIHS shuttle started runs on the same day. Contact the Cranberry House at 244-7800 for information or visit the website at gcihs.org.

Happy birthday to Jeanine Hadlock on July 5. Also on July 5, happy anniversary to Kathy Graven and Dennis Encarnation. On July 6, happy birthday to Clay Taylor and Torey Akers. Happy birthday to Steve Shirey, Bonnie Alpert and Anika Murray on July 7. Happy Independence Day to Cranberry Isles and Americans everywhere.

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” — Nelson Mandela

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].