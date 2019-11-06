Cranberry Isles: Islanders weathered the storm

Weather has, once again, been a major focus of Cranberry Isles residents this week. The storm, which hit late Halloween night, brought rain and winds up to 60 knots, lasting around 12 hours, knocking out power for over 100,000 people in Maine, including, as of early morning, Nov. 1, residents of Islesford and Cranberry.

Friday’s commuter boat runs were cancelled and the mail boat did not run the morning schedule. Residents offered help to each other and expressed relief that the weather had not turned cold.

On Saturday, Emera barged out to Great Cranberry first, then Islesford, and had power restored to the islands by evening.

Earlier in the week, Islesford resident Sally Rowan had a chance meeting with retired mail boat crewman, Ted Broadwell, at Hannaford’s in Ellsworth. “He still lives in Seal Harbor,” she said. “His 98-year-old father is now living in a nursing home. Ted asked about islanders and said he misses being on the mail boat and seeing everyone.”

Maine Island artists and writers are invited to contribute to the Island Reader for the summer 2020 edition, “Whatever Floats your Boat.” The submission deadline is Dec. 31. For details, please see the Island Reader website, islandreader.com.

Cindy Thomas reported that the Islesford Neighborhood House Library has added three new books: “Blue Moon” by Lee Child, John Grisham’s “The Guardians” and Ashley Bryan’s must read, “Infinite Hope.”

Karin Whitney has started another season of coordinating the Island Cooks program, which, during the winter season, delivers meals to older island residents and shut-ins every other Sunday. Volunteers wishing to prepare meals are welcome. A sign-up list with dates is posted at the GCI post office. Interested cooks are encouraged to choose one or more dates. Please contact Karin at 244-5933 with any questions.

Happy birthday to David Brooks and Jessie Krasnow on Nov. 9. Happy birthday to Bill Dowling on Nov. 10. Happy birthday to Kate Chaplin and Bettina Reece on Nov. 11.

Happy Veterans Day, on Nov. 11, to all the men and women who served our country in the military. Thank you for your service.

“The heart of man is very much like the sea, it has its storms, it has its tides and in its depths it has its pearls too.” -Vincent Van Gogh

