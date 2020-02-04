Cranberry Isles: Islanders make MMA dean’s list

Greetings from the Cranberry Islands where the weather has been, for the most part, unseasonably warm and the residents as friendly as always. The quiet weather accompanied a quiet week, except for an impromptu Super Bowl Watch Party at Cranberry House on Feb. 2, where islanders got to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win an exciting game.

On Tuesday morning, at about 10 a.m., guests joined librarian Cindy Thomas for Islesford Neighborhood House’s Tuesday Coffee Hour. David Thomas baked tasty banana muffins and Anna Fernald brought her popular biscuits. Kaitlyn Duggan demonstrated her yodeling for lucky guests including Sally Rowan, Skip Stevens, Tom Powell, George Dickson, Jason Pickering, Lewis Powell, Brigid Powell, Padraig Powell, Jeff Pease, Kim Turner, Jim Amuso and Scott Kimball. Coffee Hour is always entertaining, usually with a sweet side or two.

Congratulations to Brigette and Natasha Olearcek on being named to Maine Maritime Acadamy’s Dean’s List for the fall semester. Great work, ladies!

If a return boat can be arranged to take people back to Islesford around 6:30 p.m., the Cranberry Island Community Center Ladies Aid Society would like to have children and adults come over on the afternoon boat to enjoy treats and games at the Valentine Party on Feb. 11 from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m.

Happy birthday to Christine Sandberg on Feb. 6. Happy birthday to Stefanie Alley and Rick Cegalis on Feb. 7. On Feb. 9, happy birthday to Jackson Knox Spangler. Happy birthday to Danielle McCormick on Feb. 11. On Feb. 12, happy birthday to Nellie Horvath.

“Maybe it won’t work out.

But, maybe, seeing if it does will be the best adventure ever.” -Unknown

