Cranberry Isles: Islanders know how to take care of one another 

A gale warning on Saturday made for a little rough going on the mail boat, but luckily did not interrupt power or internet for the Cranberry Islands. Temperatures for the rest of the week were in the 30s, with a couple of dips into the low 20s.

Anna Fernald is a long-term Islesford resident and represents the very spirit of the islands. Anyone spending even a little time around Anna will speak of her charming smile and her gracious manner. Those lucky enough to stay longer will have been touched by her kindness, generosity and encouragement.

Anna celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday. The celebration, though tailored for the pandemic, was the highlight of the week. Cards and letters that had been arriving for weeks were brought to her all at once. She was touched by the huge outpouring of love and support. Barb Fernald and Karen Smallwood set up a cake beside Anna’s side porch so well-wishers could stop by for a treat and wave at the birthday girl. Later in the day, Anna celebrated by rocking the hula hoop, and her new haircut, in her front yard. Though she wore her blue mask, the twinkle was evident in her beautiful eyes. Much love and thanks to Anna Fernald, for leading by example. You show us how to take care of each other and how to have fun while doing so!

Happy birthday to Ian Westphal on Jan. 22. Happy birthday, on Jan. 23, to Johnny Palmer. Happy birthday on Jan. 26 to John Moran and Kaitlyn Miller. Happy anniversary to January and Johnathan Bennett on Jan. 27. Also, on Jan. 27, happy birthday to Sheila Krasnow.

“Kindness is like snow—it beautifies everything it covers.” – Kahlil Gibran

