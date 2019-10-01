Cranberry Isles: Islanders get first look at new book by Ashley Bryan

Cooler temperatures and a couple of rough sea days served as a reminder that autumn has arrived on the islands. However, the sun is still warm most days and bright sails still dot the horizon.

On Sunday, residents and fans were treated to a book signing at the Ashley Bryan Storyteller Pavilion. Sue Hill and the Ashley Bryan Center put together an inviting party with baked treats, fruit and iced tea. Advance copies of Ashley’s new book, “Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace,” were available to purchase. Sue, who also managed the sales for the event, said, “I was glad to do it.”

A small crowd gathered to speak to Ashley Bryan and have him sign their books. The author spoke kindly to each person who came to see him.

“The book covers a lot,” he said after offering to answer follow-up questions later.

The Storyteller Pavilion closed for the season and Ashley left the isles, for several months, on Monday, Sept. 30. He will be back home on Islesford as soon as his schedule permits.

The Cranberry Cove Ferry finished its season on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Thanks to the captain and crew for another great summer.

Tiles from the Kaitlyn Duggan/Islesford Pottery summer workshop are now on display in the post office window. The beautiful tiles, featuring favorite quotes of islanders, form an inspiring installation.

The Harvest Supper will take place at the Islesford Neighborhood House on Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Karin Whitney will host a karaoke night in the Cranberry House Arts Center on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid will hold their Annual Harvest dinner, Sunday Oct. 13, 4:30 p.m. Mark and Colleen will be the chefs for the evening, presenting a menu of fish Chowder, crackers and biscuits, apple cider and apple crisp. Tickets are $10 at the door. There will be a drawing for a beautiful quilt, made by Mary Wallace. Attendees are advised to get tickets now for a chance to win the quilt. For tickets, see Denise McCormick or Nan Hadlock on Islesford or Eileen Richards on Great Cranberry.

Happy birthday, on October 4, to Noah Pogany. Happy birthday to Christopher Fernald on Oct. 5. On Oct. 7, happy birthday to Skip Stevens and Leslie Watson. Happy birthday to young Marina Pickering on Oct. 8.

“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” -Lauren DeStefano

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.