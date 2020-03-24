Cranberry Isles: Islanders come together 

Greetings from the Cranberry Islands where temperatures are warming, robins are appearing and the spirit of community is distinct. In this trying time, it is uplifting to see residents of both islands exhibit the generosity, passion and kindness which makes the Cranberries such a wonderful place to live.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus, both the mail boat and the commuter ferry have reduced their runs to once a day, but they coordinated with each other to make round-trips possible during the week. The Beal & Bunker mail boat will be running their 11 a.m. run, while the commuter will complete their 5 p.m. run.

Erin Fernald Gray, owner of Pine Tree Market in Northeast Harbor,has announced they are increasing their selection of general grocery goods and they are waiving their delivery fee for the islands, charging only what the boat charges them.

Sharon Daley and Douglas Cornman of Maine Seacoast Mission set up a Zoom coffee meeting for islanders last Monday, providing the opportunity for people to connect with them and with each other.

Health officer Cari Alley, safety coordinator Katelyn Damon and town officials are working hard to keep residents abreast of developments and to provide resources during the period of social distancing. Others have provided links for children and adults to virtual museum tours, free audio books and virtual zoo visits. The townspeople continue to offer assistance to each other in any way they can.

The emergency food box normally in the Islesford Neighborhood House has been moved to the Islesford Congregational Church and the AED has been moved to the firehouse.

Nelson Bryant and Maureen Bryant send the sad news that their sister,Janet Bryant Wick, recently passed away in Brunswick due to complications from a stroke. Maureen Langford writes,“Janet grew up among the best on Iselsford with her parents Annette and Hills Bryant and their many friends from the Hadlock, Beal, Bunker, Fernald, Stanley, Spurling and other families.Although she lived and raised a family on the west coast her heart always longed for Maine.”A graveside service will be held at Islesford this summer. Condolences to the Bryants, Janet’s family and her many friends.

Happy birthday to Dan Lief on March 26 and to Steve Palmeron March 27. On March 28, happy birthday to Chris Diaz. Happy birthday to twins Jennifer Westphal and Janice Strout on March 29. On March 31, happy birthday wishes to Wyatt Alley and Kelly Fernald. Happy birthday, on April 1, to Eva Galyean.

“Hope is the ability to hear the music of the future; faith is the courage to dance to it today.”–Peter Kuzmic

