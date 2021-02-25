Cranberry Isles: Island vaccination clinics on Friday

After a week of snow, ice and frigid temperatures, the Cranberry Isles are looking forward to a day or two of warmer temperatures this week. Some may see the snow on the ground as a layer of moisture for spring gardens and spend the late winter planning. For others, there is ice skating. On Sunday, Jason Pickering and friends cleared the gravel pit on Islesford for that memorable delight. Now, out with the skates and hot chocolate for after!

In their usual style, the fearless ladies of the Dip of the Month Club were undeterred by frigid temperatures. Barb Fernald and Cindy Thomas took a quick swim from the town dock beach on Sunday afternoon. Barb reported the water temperature was 33.8 degrees. That’s amazing, ladies!

For those who may have missed it, in January, Ashley Bryan was awarded the Augustus Saint-Gaudens medal of Art by the Cooper Union Distinguished Alumni Association for 2021. His acceptance speech can be viewed on YouTube by putting ‘Cooper Union 2 Acceptance Speech 1’ in the search bar. Congratulations on the well-deserved honor, Ashley.

The Maine Seacoast Mission has been given the go-ahead to offer the COVID-19 Moderna vaccination to members of the Islesford and Great Cranberry Island community 65 and older who are currently living on island. The vaccination team is planning to hold its first vaccination clinic on Friday, Feb. 26. The Sunbeam is scheduled to depart from Northeast Harbor in the morning, making stops at the Ladies Aide Building on Great Cranberry and at the Neighborhood House on Islesford. Given the logistical complexity, the Mission was unable to give exact arrival times.

Happy birthday to Jasmine Samuel on Feb. 25. On Feb. 27, happy birthday to Patrick Mocarsky. Happy birthday, on March 2, to Amanda Smith and happy birthday to Molleson O’Donovan on March 3.

“How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and strong. Because someday in your life you will have been all of these.” – George Washington Carver

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].