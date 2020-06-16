Cranberry Isles: Island remembrances for lives lost 

Sunshine and warm temperatures prevailed on the Cranberry Isles last week, welcoming returning seasonal residents and sparking an increase in activities.

On Friday, Jasmine Samuel led a memorial service for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and the many lives lost to police brutality. More than 40 residents, wearing masks and practicing social distancing, met on Sand Beach at 4 p.m. Jasmine spoke about her own experiences of prejudice at home and away. Richard Howland spoke up for justice for all black people and Emily Rice read an excerpt from a letter by Breonna Taylor’s mother. Jasmine asked the audience for 8:46 seconds of silence. Barbara Fernald read the poem “My People” by Langston Hughes, as, she said, Ashley Bryan would have done, with repetition from the audience. At the conclusion of the inspirational service, attendees tossed flowers into the sea in the traditional manner of island remembrances.

Hitty’s Café opened on Saturday, June 13. Currently, the restaurant’s hours are flexible, but generally they will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Great Cranberry Island Historical Society Museum is tentatively scheduled to open on July 1, with planned hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Whale’s Tale Gift Shop and the Seawind Second Chance Shop are scheduled to open on July 1, as well. Operating hours are still to be determined for both shops. The Cranberry Explorer Shuttle is scheduled to resume service on July 1, but that date is still tentative.

Cynthia Eisman Lief shared a message from Ashley Bryan’s nephew, Sandy Campbell. Sandy reports that Ashely is doing well and staying with his niece, Vanessa. He is receiving excellent care and the family says he will be remaining in his current location this summer due to the hazards of travel. They ask for support in this decision and promise that, “When the time seems right, Ashley and the family will consult on whether a return to Islesford is safe and doable.” Thank you to Cynthia and Sandy for keeping us updated. We wish Ashley and his family all the best and look forward to Ashley’s homecoming when it is safe.

