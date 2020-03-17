Cranberry Isles: Island institutions close for coronavirus

After several days of warmer weather on the islands, colder temperatures rebounded at the end of the week. Rough water caused a cancellation of Friday’s evening commuter and high winds last Thursday contributed to an Axiom outage for Islesford. Thankfully, Axiom made it to Great Cranberry and, by Sunday afternoon, had everyone back on the internet.

Tuesday’s Library Coffee Hour was lively and fun. Cindy Thomas made delightful conga bars and Kelly Dickson brought cinnamon swirl bundt cake. Both were enjoyed with coffee, tea and conversation. Guests included Anna Fernald, George Dickson, Stefanie Alley, Jason Pickering, Ted Spurling, Jeff Pease, Barbara Caldwell-Pease, Lyndsay Eysnogle and Kim Turner.

In the interest of helping stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, several island organizations have made the carefully considered decision to close temporarily.

Cindy Thomas announced on Friday, that she would be suspending Coffee Hour and closing the Islesford Neighborhood House Library for two weeks.

Parents of children at Ashley Bryan School received notification on Saturday morning that the school would be closed for two weeks, along with the other MDI Regional School System schools. Principal Hayley Fenton will remain active during this time and asks that people needing support contact her directly at her school email address, hayley.fenton@mdirss or by calling her school cell phone, 812-6835.

Reverend Thomas Powell, minister at Islesford Congregational Church, reported that last Sunday’s service will be the last in-person meeting until Easter (April 12). Rev. Powell said, “We are seeking to love our neighbors by ‘flattening the curve’ any way we can. People are asked to check the church’s FB page for updates.

Last Monday, the intrepid women of the Dip of the Month Club were joined by Island Institute photo-journalist Jack Sullivan for their March swim. In addition to documenting the swim, Jack entered the water along with Cindy Thomas, Joy Sprague, Barbara Fernald, Mary Schuch and Stefanie Alley. Though the air temperature was around 50 degrees, the water was only 37. Way to go ladies and gentleman!

On Friday, March 13, the town of Cranberry Isles held its annual meeting at the Islesford Neighborhood House. A pizza lunch was provided by the Islesford Community along with fruit and coffee during the morning hours. Though the meeting was shorter than last year’s, several serious discussions preceded votes on issues including road repairs on Great Cranberry and Islesford and completing the town office updates.

Happy birthday to Jim Parrish on March 21. On March 22, happy birthday wishes go to Kirk Weibel and Ethan Stanwood King. Frances and Gretchin Blank will be celebrating birthdays, along with Mandy Hicks, on March 23.

“You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.” –Michelle Obama

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected]