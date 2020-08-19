Cranberry Isles: Important books added to collection 

The Cranberry Isles enjoyed another beautiful week, though many expressed concerns about gardens and yards due to the lack of rain. Happily, rain was forecast for early this week.

Officers were elected at last Monday’s meeting of the Islesford Neighborhood House Association. Bob Keohane was elected president, Eleanor Bright was voted in as treasurer, Kelly Dickson was chosen as secretary and Tammy Palmer as coordinator. Congratulations, everyone. Thank you for supporting an organization so important to our community.

The Neighborhood House Library thanks Kate Muzzy and Harriet Whitington for donating eight brilliant, important books to the collection. The donated books include “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, “On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas, “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, “Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds, “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown, “Me and White Supremecy: Combat Racism, Change the World and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla F. Saad and Robin J. DiAngelo, and “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi and Ashley Lukashevsky.

Congratulations to Bob Hudson on Great Cranberry for receiving his beekeepers license from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. The department’s Apiary Program educates beekeepers about techniques and the value of honeybees to state agriculture. With education, inspections and regulation, the Apiary Program aims to prevent the spread of honeybee diseases, parasites and undesirable genetic material in local and migratory bee colonies and to encourage the interstate movement of honeybees for pollination and honey production.

The Cranberry Isles Realty Trust (CIRT), a wonderful organization working to keep affordable year-round housing on the Cranberry Isles, invites the public to attend their annual meeting via Zoom on Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m. Reports will be given by the president, treasurer and general manager covering activity over the last year. This year’s goals will be discussed, questions will be taken from the public and officers will be elected. If you would like to attend, please contact Kelly Dickson for a Zoom link. Call her at (207) 266-2910 or email [email protected]

Happy anniversary to Leslie and Tom Watson on Aug. 20. Also on Aug. 20, happy birthday to Alexander Donald. On Aug. 21, happy birthday to Joshua Todd Wedge and best wishes to Sheila Krasnow for her birthday and to both Krasnows for their wedding anniversary on the same day. Happy birthday to Ric Gaither and Ella Grace Bunker on Aug. 23. On Aug. 26, happy birthday to Meagan Blank, and happy anniversary to Jim Hawes and Casey Colby.

“Those who judge will never understand, and those who understand will never judge.” – Wilson Kanadi

