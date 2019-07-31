Cranberry Isles Hugh’s Benches dedication set

Beautiful weather and good seas bring Cranberry Isles visitors and residents together to enjoy summer activities including parties, festivals, concerts and contests. The coming weeks continue offering opportunities to savor the charms of island living.

The Islesford Fair will take place on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will include games, a silent auction, a white elephant sale, boat building demonstration, a raffle, 5-K fun run, baked goods, a bounce house, antiques and various other diversions.

Donated items for the white elephant sale will be taken at the Neighborhood House on Sunday, Aug. 11 between 10 a.m. and noon. Volunteers are welcome. Please contact Amanda Joy Ravenhill if you can help.

Islesford Boatworks and The Cranberry Isles Rescue Service would like people to join them in the dedication of Hugh’s Benches built by the Cranberry Isles school children during the 2018-2019 school year.

The dedication will take place at the Islesford Neighborhood House Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. Drinks will be provided, but guests are asked to bring hors d’oeuvres to pass.

Cranberry House will host the Island Institute Annual Donors Conference on Thursday, Aug. 1. There will be a panel discussion, a café luncheon and tours of the island.

Elizabeth Tibbetts will present a poetry reading at the Arts Center on Aug. 2 at 4 p.m., and at 7 p.m. Karin Whitney will coordinate karaoke in the Arts Center.

On Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Arts Center, Peter Logue will present his new film, “We Were an Island.”

A reception for the Art of the Cranberry Isles Annual Art Exhibit will be Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Arts Center. The exhibition will run from Monday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 10. Artists who wish to exhibit their work should contact Karin Whitney at the Cranberry House Museum reception desk, 244-7800, and plan to deliver their pieces to the museum on Aug. 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Darlene Sumner will direct a Slime Class for kids on Aug. 6, 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Shack. Darlene will also supervise the Youth Talk Show Interviews being held each Monday in Aug. at 9 a.m. in the Arts Center.

The Islesford Style tile project at Islesford Pottery was organized by Kaitlyn Duggan as a fundraiser for Islesford’s Neighborhood House. Year-round and summer island residents have been decorating clay tiles for the last few weeks; the tiles will be fired and used in a temporary honecomb art installation at the Neighborhood House soon. The installation will be taken down at the end of October and tiles will be shipped back to their creators, or available to be picked up. The last of the tile-making workshops has passed, but Marian Baker at Islesford Pottery says “people are always welcome to make tiles anytime in the pottery shop if they want to.” The phone number at the shop is 244-9108.

Happy birthday to Molly Kehoe and Betsey Gribble who celebrate on Aug. 1. On Aug. 2, Jim and Katy Kehoe will celebrate their anniversary — happy anniversary! Also on Aug. 2, happy birthday wishes to Nolan Theodore Savage. Happy birthday to Clay Savage, Sam King and young Johan Theodore Goettsche on Aug. 3. Happy anniversary to Marci Lief and Clay Oliver on Aug. 4 and happy birthday to Bill Bancroft on the same day. Happy birthday, on Aug. 5, to Lisa Monteith. On Aug. 7, happy anniversary to Eric and Christy Porcaro. On Aug. 7, happy birthday to Blair Colby, Matilda Allen and to twins Enid Gertmenian and Emily Callahan.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.