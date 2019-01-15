Cranberry Isles: Hot coffee, cold dips

And they’re off! Tuesday coffee hour at the Islesford library began on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Cindy Thomas provided applesauce raisin cake.

Another take off, first of a dozen or so of this event: the January Dip of the Month! Congratulations to Barb Fernald, Joy Sprague, and Cindy Thomas, who posted: “Hummmmmmm! What should we do between rain, sun, and a snow storm any time. DIP!” January dip is done. The water looked glacial, with a funny silvery teal when we were in it!

Barb noted it was a 40-degree day and little windy. The Eastern Maine Shelf Buoy posted a water temperature of 42 degrees.

She also reports that Stefanie Alley beat them to it and dipped a few days ago at Lamoine! Time to curl up by a fire – until those increasing daylight hours inspire another dip.

Kaitlyn Duggan is hosting yoga classes at the Isleford Neighborhood House. Come Wednesday mornings, 9 – 10 a.m. Classes run Jan. 9 – Feb. 27. Online instruction; suggested donation of $5.

Barb and Bruce Fernald went to Portland to celebrate their sons Cameron Fritz and Robin’s birthdays along with the rest of the family. Granddaughters/daughters/nieces Bonnie Anne and Cora Mae swapped laps to sit in, with Robin holding Bonnie Anne and Cameron hosting Cora Mae.

The Portland Press Herald has run an article on the Standard Gastropub in Bridgton, a restaurant located at a gas station. The head chef is none other than Cameron Fernald “who came on board in early 2017, [and] has reigned things in by using barbecue as a focal point.” Congratulations, Cameron!

Congratulations to John Palmer and Aaron Kimball, up and coming junior lobstermen. As of early January, they have the official tags for traps, and Hannah Fulsum and Nick Hadlock have given them a box of buoys.

Happy Birthday to Kate O’Donovan on Jan. 18th, and to John Palmer, who joined the scene on the 23rd.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at sabrjet@gmail.com and for Great Cranberry, reach Eileen Richards at 244-5684 or sista3854@yahoo.com.