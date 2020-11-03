Cranberry Isles: Holiday celebrated with creative candy-delivery systems  

The weather continued its up-and-down trend for the last week of October, ending with a cool, sunny Halloween. The first day of November brought temperatures in the 40s with a gale warning and coastal waves reaching 7-10 feet on Monday, while intracoastal seas were 4-6 feet. Westerly wind gusts were expected to reach 35-45 on Monday. As the wind shakes the leaves from the trees, the Cranberry Isles are settling into their quiet phase. Few boats are moored in island harbors, and few visitors are arriving.

Trick-or-treating was the event of the week on the islands. While the temporarily transformed children of Great Cranberry enjoyed planned events along with trick–or–treating, the momentarily fey of Islesford made the traditional house-to-house pilgrimage. Around 26 ghosts, goblins, dinosaurs, transformers and all manner of magical creatures were offered tribute in unusual ways. Households were careful to enact social distancing measures that ranged from treat bags left on outdoor tables, to Serena Spurling and Rick Alley’s clothesline and the Sandbergs’ chute delivery system. Stations were manned by ghosts and jack-o-lanterns, and fairy lights warmed the night at almost every house.

Happy birthday to Larry Allen on Nov. 6. Happy birthday, on Nov. 9, to David Brooks and Jessie Krasnow. Happy birthday to Bill Dowling on Nov. 10. Happy birthday to Kate Chaplin and Bettina Reece on Nov. 11.

“It is good to have an end to journey toward, but it is the journey that matters in the end.” – Ursula K. Le Guin.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].