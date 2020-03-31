Cranberry Isles: Helping hands abound 

Though the weather is still fickle, generally, temperatures on the Cranberry Isles have been warmer. Birds are flocking back to the islands. Robins, jays, grackles, cardinals and finches swarm yards and feeders, calling reminders that summer is on its way.

The islands are a little quieter than usual with residents practicing self-quarantine and social distancing, while many summer residents are choosing to delay their arrivals to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus’ spread. In these difficult times, the love islanders have for the Cranberries, and for each other, is evident in their careful and thoughtful actions.

Amy Palmer and the Cranberry Isles Fisherman’s Co-op have been working to bring dairy products and other groceries to residents stuck on the islands. Cindy Thomas made her first delivery of library books to residents last Saturday. With the mail boat only making the 11 a.m. run, the crew of the commuter boat has been carrying food and critical medicine packages on their run. Douglas Cornman and Sharon Daley with Maine Seacoast Mission scheduled another virtual meeting providing a chance for islanders to socialize with each other and the mission crew.

The Maine Seacoast Mission feels it must temporarily suspend the use of telemedicine on Islesford at this time. Sharon Daley wrote, “You should know that this is against Cindy’s wishes as she wants to continue doing whatever she can to help her community. We will not ask her to put herself at risk. There is no way of knowing who might be contagious and the cleaning of the equipment between patients would be very hard to do. Most providers are not seeing patients face to face and to ask Cindy to be in contact is unwise and unsafe.” Sharon added that the mission will help to get medical care to anyone who needs it. We appreciate Cindy’s selfless efforts on behalf of our community, and the continued assistance of Maine Seacoast Mission.

Thomas Powell, pastor of Islesford Congregational Church, has announced the food box, which was moved from the Neighborhood House to the church, has been restocked and upgraded. He asked that anyone with other needs contact him privately at [email protected]. He would like everyone to know sermons and worship resources are available on the Islesford Congregational Church Facebook Page. The pastor misses seeing people in the pews and looks forward to the resumption of normal services. He says, “Weather allowing and Lord willing, we’ll have Easter Worship outside by the side apple tree in two weeks, 6 feet apart (I even bought paint to mark it out).”

Islesford’s Patrick Mocarsky, a student at Mount Desert Island High School was elected for induction into the National Honor Society. Congratulations to Patrick and his family.

Happy birthday to Ian Van Dusen, Bill McGuinness and Rob Hicks on April 2. Happy anniversary to Fred and Mary “Buzzy” Day on April 4. Also on April 4, happy birthday to Isaac Philbrook. On April 7, happy birthday wishes to Lena Wallace and Ryan James Hawes.

“Hope is like the sun, which, as we journey toward it, casts the shadow of our burden behind us.” –Samuel Smiles

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].