Cranberry Isles: Geology student hiking all Acadia’s major peaks 

Summer paraded its colors last week on the Cranberry Isles. The weather was warm but not too hot and breezes were abundant. Cattails, Queen Anne’s Lace and goldenrod swayed beneath vivid sunsets, stars were brilliant in the night skies, and in the day, billowing sails bloomed on the sparkling water.

Unfortunately, Chris Sandburg came upon a still smoldering fire among dried seaweed on Maypole Beach Sunday morning. She doused an old timber by dragging it into the water. Thank you, Chris. Everyone is asked to remind visitors of the dangers illicit fires pose to our islands.

In happier news, one young islander tasked herself with an inspirational personal project in Acadia National Park. Julia Ward is a geology student at Williams College who has been coming to the Cranberry Isles since she was three weeks old. This summer, COVID-19 led to her doing a remote internship that she could perform from Great Cranberry. Julia is a very goal-oriented person, and, since Acadia National Park is one of her favorite places, she decided hiking all the major peaks would be something she could do outside during the pandemic. Plus, it would keep her motivated and accountable. So far, trying to do two peaks per weekend, Julia has climbed 22 of the 24 peaks. She has Dorr and Cadillac left. Those should be doable for this intrepid woman, especially with her internship completed so she can do longer hikes and go out on weekdays. She and her father did an impressive four peaks the other day.

Julia finds Acadia National Park very diverse with many different hikes for all types of people. For example, Pemetic and Sargent are more challenging, with quick elevation gains, while Gorham and St. Sauveur are more gradual. The student has loved each of her hikes because “though a lot of the trails may look the same, they all have something different to offer.” She did list getting lost as one of the challenges she faced in completing her goal, despite the well-marked trails. Happily, she carried her “trusty map” and always found her way back to the trail.

Julia found hiking the peaks a great way to connect with family as many of her cousins, aunts, uncles, parents and siblings have joined her on her hikes. She says, “I knew that hiking all the peaks in Acadia would be feasible as I would be on GCI for most of the summer, but it took a lot of motivation to continue to wake up on Saturday mornings to head to the mainland. The enthusiasm and support from my family helped a lot, and the fresh air, beautiful views and endorphins made me come back every weekend.” Wow! Great work, Julia.

In Cranberry House News, on Mondays, at 7 p.m., Hallie Mahala is hosting a True Crime Night—an adult discussion of unsolved murder and missing person cases.

Happy birthday to Mary Bridget Horvarth on Aug. 27. Happy birthday Beatrice Amuso, Deborah Bunker and Patricia Bailey on Aug. 28. On Aug. 29, happy birthday to Bruce Fernald and young Westen James Thorman. Happy birthday to Abigail Singerling, Ingrid Gaither and Madison Carver Harlan on Aug. 30 and to John Lomas on Aug. 31.

“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].