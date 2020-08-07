Cranberry Isles: Free-to-take yard sale held Thursdays  

It was another hot week for the Cranberry Isles, with just enough rain to make the temperatures feel hotter. Swimmers hit the beaches and harbors were bustling with boats. Social distancing is still being practiced and masks of every hue are in evidence. However, while lamenting the lack of traditional gatherings, residents and visitors are enjoying the islands, usually within safe parameters.

Starting Monday, a new outdoor market has opened on Islesford. The Monday Market will be held throughout August from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until items are sold out. Offerings may be different each week and may include produce, baked goods, breads and handmade items. Kaitlyn Duggan confirms this market is in addition to the Bar Road Market on Thursdays.

Great news for Islesford Neighborhood House which, like other community organizations, cannot hold the usual fundraising events. Throughout the month of August, there will be free-to-take yard sale items at the Bar Road Market on Thursdays from noon to 2. There will be a donation jar for whatever people can donate. Ronnie Hanson reports that, at the end of the month, all the money will go to the INH. If you’re interested in getting rid of a few items, possibly different ones each week, please bring them to the market area at 11:30 a.m. with a blanket to display them on. Afterwards, please return at 2 p.m. to pick up anything not taken. Ronnie says, “It’s truly a win-win. You may get rid of stuff, find free stuff you can use and help out the INH. Hope to see you there!”

At least one Dip of the Month Club dipper completed the August Dip. Cindy Thomas took to the water on Sunday, with husband David along as a shark spotter. Congratulations, Cindy and great work, David!

The Art of the Cranberry Isles Exhibit is continuing daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cranberry House Arts Center.

Pixie Lauer will host a dog show next to Cranberry House on Friday, Aug. 7 at 4: 30 p.m. All “good” dogs are welcome to compete.

Happy anniversary to Eric and Christy Porcaro on Aug. 7. Also, on Aug. 7, happy birthday to Blair Colby, Matilda Allen and twins Enid Gertmenian and Emily Callahan. Happy birthday to Graham Bright, Aaron Kimball and Louise Akers on Aug. 8. On Aug. 10, happy anniversary to Cherie and Steve Weed. Happy birthday to Malcolm Fernald and Alex Weinreich on Aug. 11.

