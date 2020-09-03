Cranberry Isles: Flu shot clinics being planned

It was a cooler in the Cranberry Isles last week. The fall-like weather included a full day of heavy rain and weekend wind. While the precipitation was appreciated, the threat of bad weather from the remnants of Hurricane Laura prompted Downeast Windjammers to cancel all of Saturday’s runs on the Cranberry Cove Ferry. A return of warmer weather is in the forecast for late this week.

On Monday, power went out in the morning. A vehicle hitting a pole in Southwest Harbor caused the outage. Versant made repairs and had power restored in a few hours. The event was a reminder to ensure generators are ready for fall and winter’s inclement weather. Special thanks to Katelyn Damon for discovering the cause of the outage and for keeping everyone informed, as she always does.

On Friday, Barbara Fernald joined Cindy Thomas in a birthday dip at Sand Beach. Both ladies looked happy before and after entering the water. A breeze made the beaches cool that day, but the Dip of the Month Club goes out in winter, too. Still, it is an impressive way to celebrate a birthday.

The August yard sales at the Bar Road Market on Thursdays are finished. The sales were successful in raising more than the goal of $200 for the Islesford Neighborhood House. Congratulations and appreciations to those who donated items, those who bought them and those who organized the fundraiser. The Bar Road Market will continue until further notice.

Sharon Daley, with Maine Seacoast Mission, is working on a plan to come to the islands to do the regular flu shot clinics. She is working with the CDC and Infectious Disease Center to formulate a plan for doing so, safely. She will notify residents with updates. In the meantime, those with questions may email Sharon at [email protected].

Happy birthday to Margaret Houghton and Elizabeth Houghton on Sept. 3. Happy birthday, on Sept. 4, to Karlena Sanborn. Happy birthday to Donna Erickson on Sept. 6. On Sept. 7, best birthday wishes to Ellen Savage.

“Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination.” – Mae Jemison

