Cranberry Isles: Fisherman’s Co-op is open 

Last Friday, snow showers and colder temperatures preceded high winds on Sunday, leading to Beal & Bunker canceling all but the 7:30 a.m. run. However, generally, the Cranberry Islands have seen more sunshine and May flowers are blooming in local gardens.

Islesford Boatworks has announced that registration is open for this summer’s special program. In lieu of their normal programming, Boatworks has invited adults and children to join the activities participants do each year. This summer’s program will be conducted with safe, social distancing practices. Please see the schedule on the website, islesfordboatworks.org, for more information.

Cranberry Isles Fisherman’s Co-op is now fully open three days a week—Mondays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. Due to the store’s small size, only one customer and one staff person may be inside at one time. Facemasks are required inside the store. If customers prefer, they can place an order for curbside pickup or yard-side delivery by calling the store at 244-5438.

Great Cranberry General Store and Seawitch Café are open year-round and have not publicized a change in hours.

Captain Jerika Ouellette says that the Elizabeth T will be making 5:50 a.m. pickups and 7:15 a.m. drop offs at Manset as soon as floats are in. Jim Fortune says floats should all be in before May 21.

Happy birthday to Nathan Rome and Lucas Peter Cominsky on May 15. On May 16, happy birthday to Dan Fernald, Sally Rowan and Melissa McCormick. Happy birthday to Cory Alley, Justin Bunker and Fred Day on May 17. Happy birthday, on May 19, to David Encarnation. On May 20, happy birthday to Tammy Palmer, Susannah Chaplin and Whit Chaplin.

“Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day that says, “I will try again tomorrow.” Mary Anne Radmacher

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].