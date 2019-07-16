Cranberry Isles: Ferry crew rescues baby seal

Resident author and artist Ashley Bryan was celebrated this week in Scotland as well as on Little Cranberry. On Sunday, the Congregational Church was packed for a concert in honor of Ashley’s birthday and the BBC program “Time Travels,” aired an interview with Ashley. During the interview, he discussed his time in World War II, the Glasgow School of Art and the graciousness of the Scottish people.

The Cranberry Cove Ferry ran late on Sunday, July 14, due to rescuing a baby seal injured by a boat prop. Captain Mandy Bracy reports seeing the little guy struggling. “So, I called to him and he came right over as if asking for help.” Wonderful work, Capt. Bracy!

Mark your calendars for Friday, July 19. The show “Bootloose,” described as “not-quite-a-musical about a town that outlawed dancing/passion, poetry” will take place at Islesford Neighborhood House at 7 p.m. Suggested donations of $15 for adults and $7 for children go to support the Islesford Neighborhood House Association.

The July 22 kids movie for Movie Night at Islesford Neighborhood House will be “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.” The movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Dockside Veterinary, with Dr. Margaret Shively, will be at the Islesford Dock Sunday, Aug. 3, 8:30-11 a.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to noon. They will be at Great Cranberry on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Services offered include vaccinations, exams and medical treatment for pets. For more information, call 207-294-2448 or email shivelyma16@gmail.com.

Islesford Boatworks and the Cranberry Isles Rescue Service invite everyone to join them in dedicating benches in honor of the late Hugh Smallwood, built by the Cranberry Isles School children during the 2018-2019 school year.

The dedication will take place on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Islesford Neighborhood House. Attendees are asked to bring hors d’oeuvres but drinks will be provided.

Sam King will present a poetry class on Thursday, July 18 at 1 p.m. at the Cranberry House Arts Center. Registration is $40.

At 5 p.m on Thursday, July 18, at the Cranberry House Arts Center, Douglas Cornman will host a Yankee Swap Bingo Night.

Bonnie Alpert will facilitate a reading of the play “An American Daughter,” on July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Cranberry House Arts Center.

On Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m., Karin Whitney will host Karaoke at the Arts Center.

Sarah McCracken will present a program on Herbal Gardens at the Cranberry House Arts Center on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The League of Towns will hold their annual July meeting on Tuesday, July 23, 9 a.m. at the Cranberry House Arts Center.

Peter Buchsbaum will conduct another guided trail walk on Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. Please meet at the Historical Museum.

Phil Whitney will present another historical slides show on Wednesday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Congratulations to Laurie Dobson on earning her EMT certification on July 10! Impressive work, Laurie!

Happy birthday on July 18 to Christina Blank, John Dwelley, Creighton Murch and Lilo Stainton. Happy birthday to Jeri Spurling on July 19 and to Abigail Hicks on July 20. On July 21, wish a happy birthday to Paul Fernald and Taylor Theriault. Happy birthday to Rob St. Germain and Elaine Buchsbaum on July 22. Happy birthday to Austin Wedge and Henry Grandgent on July 23.

A very happy anniversary to Terry Savage and Lindsay Iverson and to Michael and Jennifer Westphal on July 24 Happy birthday to Jill Lobkowicz and to Jeff Pease on July 24.

