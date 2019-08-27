Cranberry Isles: Fall schedules start

Labor Day can be a bittersweet holiday because while the three-day weekend celebrates the contribution of the American worker to the strength and prosperity of the country, it is also a reminder that the summer season is ending.

Monday, Sept. 2, marks the change to autumn hours for several local businesses.

Starting Sept. 2, the Islesford Dock Restaurant will move to fall hours. The eatery will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Brunch/lunch will only be served on Sundays. The Islesford Co-op shop will no longer open on Sundays and regular hours will change to 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Cranberry Cove Ferry is set to change to the fall schedule, too. The earliest boat will leave Manset for the islands at 7:30 a.m. and the last one of the day will leave at 4:30 p.m. For complete hours and information please visit the ferry website or call 244-5882.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, children will return to the Ashley Bryan School to begin the 2019-2020 school year. Best wishes for a wonderful year for teachers, students, staff and volunteers.

Chris Costello reported that on Friday, Aug. 23, Cody Seavy brought an Emera crew on the Acadia Fuel barge, Beacon, early in the morning to fix an isolated power outage. Chris wrote, “We’re thankful that he’s always on call for such things.”

On Friday, Aug. 30, Karin Whitney will host another karaoke night at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center.

The Cranberry House Annual Volunteers Appreciation Day will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, with a trip to Bear Island. The volunteers will be hosted by Charles and Nelia Dunbar at their residence.

Happy birthday to Bruce Fernald and Westen James Thormann on Aug. 29. On Aug. 30, happy birthday wishes go to Abigail Singerling, Ingrid Gaither and Madison Carver Harlan. Happy birthday to John Lomas on Aug. 31. Happy birthday, on Sept. 3 to Margaret Houghton and Elizabeth Houghton. Happy birthday to Karlena Sanborn on Sept. 4.

To everyone: Best wishes for a happy Labor Day, filled with love, laughter and at least a little rest.

“Each year, Labor Day gives us an opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions that working men and women make to our nation, our economy and our collective prosperity. It gives us a chance to show gratitude for workers’ grit, dedication, ingenuity and strength, which define our nation’s character.”-Tom Perez

