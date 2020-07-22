Cranberry Isles: Explorer Shuttle back in service 

Pleasant temperatures mitigated frequent cloudy skies last week on the Cranberry Isles. Fortunately, a couple of clear nights provided opportunities to view and photograph Comet NEOWISE (look for Mandy Bracy’s stunning photograph from the Great Cranberry Dock). Seas remained calm enough to see heavy traffic visiting local harbors. Though there may have been fewer visitors than usual, many are still coming to the isles on The Sea Princess, ferries, water-taxis and private boats.

On July 19, Islesford Congregational Church resumed in-person worship at 10 a.m. with all Maine and Federal CDC guidelines followed, social distancing and masks required. Pastor Tom Powell reports, “We will continue to offer online resources and videos until the Maine CDC deems it safe for all to gather without masks and social distancing.” Please email the pastor at [email protected] with any questions.

The Islesford Historical Society’s annual meeting will be held on Saturday July 25 at 2 p.m. on the Neighborhood House Lawn. Attendees will wear masks and keep 6 feet apart. The agenda includes minutes from the 2019 meeting, the president’s report and the treasurer’s report. Membership dues paid by check will be accepted and publication order sheets will be available. In case of rain, the meeting will be held on July 26 at 2 p.m. or July 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Starting July 16 until December, the Maine Arts Commission is hosting a virtual Ashely Bryan Gallery. The gallery can be accessed at mainearts.maine.gov/Pages/General/Ashley-Bryan-Virtual-Art-In-The-Capitol. Thank you, Carl Little, for sharing the link and information with islanders.

Sharon Leckbee Daley, with the Maine Seacoast Mission, announced that the Monday Zoom Coffee Meetings will be paused for now. Meetings will resume in the fall, if needed, or earlier if interest dictates. Meanwhile, Sharon and Douglas Cornman are available and can be reached via email or telephone. For Douglas, email [email protected] or call (207) 479-0707. Contact Sharon at [email protected] or call (207) 542-9988.

Islesford Boatworks tumblers have arrived. Potter Marion Baker’s beautiful handiwork can be seen and purchased at the Boatworks building (Blue Duck), Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come check them out, support the great Boatworks programs, see the work of students and peruse items available at the chandlery.

After breaking down on July 4 and waiting two weeks for a much–needed part from Japan, the Cranberry Explorer Shuttle is finally back in service. “Lots of happy faces on GCI this weekend,” says Phil Whitney, Great Cranberry Island Historical Society President.

In other Cranberry House news, Sam King will host a poetry class on Thursday, July 23, 1-4 p.m. at Cranberry House. For registration information, contact the reception desk (open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily) at 244-7800.

Elsa Comiskey will host a handmade Norwegian Regional Mittens display and talk at Cranberry House Arts Center on Friday, July 24, 4:30-6 p.m.

Peter and Elaine Buchsbaum will present a video program on their Africa trip on Wednesday, July 29, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Cranberry House Arts Center.

This week will see a whole host of celebrations on the Cranberries, starting July 23, when happy birthday wishes go to Henry Grandgent and Austin Wedge. On July 24, happy birthday wishes go to Jeff Pease and Jill Lobkowicz. Also on July 24, happy anniversary to Terry Savage and Lindsay Iverson, and to Michael and Jennifer Westphal. Happy birthday to Cliff Smith and Earl Brechlin and happy anniversary to Melissa and James Amuso along with Pamela Wells and Don Rockhead on July 25. On July 26, happy anniversary to Fred and Alison Hawes, happy birthday to Jacob Vance, Barbara Stainton and Steve White. Happy birthday, on July 27, to Dennis Encarnation. Happy anniversary to Barb and Bruce Fernald on July 28. On July 29, happy birthday to Kaitlin Porcaro, Corina Gribble, Hope Paulus, Ben Weibel, Zoe White, Laura Lomas and Preston Gary Tripp.

“But hoping is how the impossible can be possible after all.” – Marissa Meyer

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].