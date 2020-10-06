Cranberry Isles: Experiment spurs interest for community weather reporting site 

After Wednesday’s storm, Saturday arrived in autumnal glory with pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Numerous billowing sails were spotted on the horizon from the Cranberry Isles. Bright blue skies, sparkling water and spreading colors reminded residents and visitors that each season has its own beauty on the Cranberry Islands.

During last week’s storm, Ashley Bryan students, studying extreme weather, did a wind-speed measurement at Maypole Point. Using an anemometer, the children recorded a wind speed of 70 mph. However, Gail Grandgent says they were unsure whether their measurements were off, adding, “we are reconsidering the veracity of our instrument after watching a video of wind speed tests and the Mount Washington weather station. Seventy probably would have blown us off the rocks! We will try again next ‘big blow’ with two anemometers.”

Since the storm, Gail has been informed that there were gusts of that speed. Students were fascinated by the experiment and have been considering building a weather reporting site for the island community.

Though the Cranberry Cove Ferry finished its season on Oct. 1, visitors have been coming through on the Sea Princess and the mail boat. Bikes, dogs, strollers, children and adults were spotted around the islands, enjoying the spots residents enjoy every day.

The Cranberry Islands Co-op store was open regular hours through Saturday Oct. 3 and will continue its six day a week schedule through Oct. 12. After that, the store will be open a few days a week for a couple of weeks while they transition to winter operations. “In the winter, we will run it more like a food co-op and most everything will be preordered,” says Amy Palmer.

At the Islesford Neighborhood House Library, Cindy Thomas announced several new additions to the shelves, including “The Weight of Ink” by Rachel Kadish and Oprah Book Club selection “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. New children’s books include “The Storm Whale” by Benji Davies, “The Bacteria Book: The Big World of Really Tiny Microbes” by Steve Mould and “Grandad’s Island” by Benji Davies.

Happily, there is still a little time to enjoy Chef Cezar’s delicious cuisine at Hittie’s Restaurant, Cranberry House, Great Cranberry Island. The restaurant will continue running its daily hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Oct. 12. The Preble-Marr Museum will also close on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. The Whale’s Tale Gift Shop and the Sea Wind Second Chance Shop will close the same day. The upstairs arts center and the basement archives center will remain open for activities during the winter months.

While you’re on island, check out the Great Cranberry Island General Store for grocery items, supplies and souvenirs, including T-shirts, hoodies and hats. Furthermore, the Sea Witch Cafe continues serving great food throughout the year.

Happy birthday to young Marina Pickering on Oct. 8. Happy anniversary to Lilo Stainton and Tim Shiro on Oct. 11. On Oct. 14, happy anniversary to Barbara and Bradly Bryant. Also on Oct. 14, happy birthday to Katya Mocarsky and Milo Stevens.

“There is something so special in the early leaves drifting from the trees – as if we are all to be allowed a chance to peel, to refresh, to start again.” – Ruth Ahmed.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].