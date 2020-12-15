Cranberry Isles: Every season brings its own special beauty 

Festive spirit is in the isles air

It has been a quiet week on the Cranberry Isles, but there is a festive spirit in the air as everyone prepares for the holiday season. The lights on Islesford’s lobster trap Christmas tree offer a welcoming sight to workers and shoppers returning from the mainland on the evening boats.

Every season on the Cranberry Isles brings its own special beauty. Last Thursday, the northern lights reflected off the clouds, delighting islanders and allowing local photographer Amanda Bracy to capture some gorgeous shots.

The Seacoast Mission held Second Sunday service on Dec.13 via Zoom. The Islesford Congregational Church’s book club was canceled on Saturday due to illness but will resume this week. Islesford Congregational Church conducted services Sunday, streamed live on their Facebook page.

The winter break for students at both Cranberry Island School campuses is set to begin on Dec. 22. The resume date is set for Jan. 2, 2021. Happy holidays to all the students and staff.

The Ladies Aid held their Christmas Fair on Saturday and Sunday, offering among other things, beautiful, handmade goods, ornaments and artwork. The fair is holding a raffle for two great prizes, including boat bags containing a mail boat 10–trip ticket and a gift card from Cranberry Island General store. Additional prizes are Ralph Stanley’s book, a Lisa Hall necklace, acupuncture treatment from Colleen Bunker and various items for the Ladies Aid and Boathouse Antiques. Tickets are six for $5 and 12 for $10. The drawing will be held at the home of Gaile Colby on Christmas Eve. To buy tickets, call or text (207) 479-3328. Fair items will be available until Christmas, so if you weren’t able to be there last weekend, you still have time to find unique gift and decor items while supporting an organization that does so much good for the community. To shop virtually, contact Laurie Dobson at (207) 602-8050.

If you need a new hairdo for the holidays, Kelly Thurlow, who has been providing this service to the Cranberry Isles for well over 10 years, will be at the Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 9-11:30 a.m. Thank you, Kelly, and Eileen Richards for letting us know.

Happy birthday to Joy Sprague on Dec. 20. On Dec. 21, happy birthday to Norman Sanborn and on Dec. 22, happy birthday to Jessica Ann Sanborn. Happy birthday to Christina Spurling on Dec. 23.

“For somehow, not only for Christmas, but all the long year through, the joy that you give to others is the joy that comes back to you.” – Mary Elizabeth Sangster

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].