Cranberry Isles: Easter egg hunt for ages 0-100 takes place April 3 

The last week of March started with sunny, warm weather followed by fog and it ended with colder temperatures, wind and rain. However, robins have been spotted around the Cranberry Islands and crocuses are poking through their dirt blankets in numerous gardens. Easter decorations are up in some households and an occasional chocolate bunny has been spotted lurking in grocery bags on the mail boat deck. Even if mud season lives up to its name, sunny days aren’t far behind.

Congratulations to Paul Hewes, co-owner of the Beal & Bunker Ferry Service, who received his 50–ton license last week. Captain Hewes completed the Coast Guard 25/50 license course, 360 boating hours, CPR and first aid courses and passed the physical exam and drug test. He took over the run from Cranberry to Islesford on Friday evening after Captain Norman Sanborn went to meet family on the island. Great work, captain!

Islesford Congregational Church will not be holding the usual Holy Week services, following “the best guidance of the state,” according to Pastor Tom Powell. However, there will be a posted Good Friday message.

An easter egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ladies Aid. Everyone will hunt at the same time and there will be two categories of winners, ages 0-10 and ages 11-100. Easter service will be conducted by Pastor Jon Lamontagne at the church on Cranberry. Service begins at 11 a.m. All Easter events on Cranberry are for everyone, not just children.

Happy birthday to Eva Galyean on April 1. On April 2, happy birthday wishes go to Bill McGuiness, Ian Van Dusen and Rob Hicks. Happy anniversary to Fred and Mary “Buzzy” Day on April 4. Happy birthday to Isaac Philbrook on April 4. Happy birthday, on April 7, to Lena Wallace and Ryan James Hawes. A happy and blessed Easter to everyone on the islands!

“The Easter eggs symbolize our ability to break out of the hardened, protective shell we’ve surrounded ourselves with that limits our thoughts and beliefs. As we break open our hearts and minds, we discover a transformation to new, life enhancing thoughts and beliefs.” —Siobhan Shaw.

