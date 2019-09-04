Cranberry Isles: Dunbar family history

Despite summer’s closing and a day of heavy rain, it has been another beautiful week in the Cranberry Isles. Mostly blue skies, cool breezes and sparkling water dominated the scene for visitors walking or diving from the town dock and for the first day of fall classes at Ashley Bryan School.

Those who did not get tickets for the Boatworks Raffle are in luck. The raffle has been extended. The new drawing date is Sept. 8. The prizes are large, lovely benches, with backrests, handmade by children of the Ashley Bryan School. Tickets can be purchased at the Boatworks Chandlery, Winter’s Work or by contacting Katelyn Damon.

It’s time to start planning for the annual Islesford Harvest Supper. The event, which is set to take place at the Islesford Neighborhood House on Saturday, Oct. 12 starting at 5 p.m., is a feast of shared food and fun with family and neighbors.

Phil Whitney reported on the Annual Cranberry House Volunteer Appreciation Day, held on Sunday, Sept. 1. On a perfect late-summer day, twenty seven people traveled on the Maine Seacoast Mission’s vessel Moonbeam.

They were hosted by Charles and Nelia Dunbar, who provided a tour of their cottage and island. The group had a picnic lunch prepared by Karin Whitney, supplemented by the Dunbars. Charlie Dunbar gave a brief talk on the family history on Bear Island. The family is the oldest summer family on the Cranberry Isles. Everyone had a most enjoyable, memorable day.

Many thanks to the Dunbars for their warm welcome, and to Douglas Cornman, Storey King and the Seacoast Mission for their transportation support.

Karin Whitney will host karaoke on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., in the Arts Center.

The final installment in the Mickey MacFarlane movie series will be shown on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Arts Center.

Happy birthday to Donna Erickson on Sept. 6 and to Ellen Savage on Sept. 7. On Sept. 10, happy birthday to Nour Wells, Stephanie Austin and Robin Fernald.

“By all these lovely tokens September days are here, with summer’s best of weather and autumn’s best of cheer.” -Helen Hunt Jackson

