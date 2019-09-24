Cranberry Isles: Don orange for hunting season

Splashes of red have already starting appearing in the foliage across the Cranberry Isles, heralding the approaching autumn. With the turning leaves, bow hunting season arrives. Until the end of the hunting season, people are advised to wear bright orange and to put orange on their dogs when walking the islands so they can be seen by hunters in the area.

The Lobster and Solar Celebration on Islesford last week was a smashing success. Coinciding with the Inter-Island Event, the celebration drew quite a crowd. 90 people traveled on boats to join the party. There was a complimentary lunch of lobster rolls and chicken salad.

Attendees heard from Marc Nighman with the Cranberry Isles Fisherman’s Co-op along with collaborators who furthered the solar project including the USDA, College of the Atlantic and representatives from the offices of Senators Angus King and Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden.

As of Sept. 16, transfer stations changed to winter hours. On Islesford and Great Cranberry, hours are Mondays 8-11 a.m. and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. Residents may call the Cranberry Isles Town Office at 244-4475 or BCM, Inc. at 276-5766 for further information.

The islands were emptier during the weekend because many residents attended the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity, Maine. From its inception in 1970, the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association has successfully promoted organic over chemical farming. Once told such a fair could not be done, MOFGA held its 43rd annual fair attracting over 60,000 people.

Gail Grandgent, there with the Wednesday Spinners demonstrating various fiber processing and products, reports working with and meeting neighbors attending or volunteering at the fair. Sue Hill worked with Gail and the Spinners. They were delighted to see Kaitlyn and Bode Duggan, Cindy and David Thomas with their daughter, Rachel, her partner and his parents, Ted and Jeri Spurling, Marya, Tor and Johan Spurling Goettsche, Lindsay Eysnogle and Jason Pickering with Luciana and Marina, Katya, April and Patrick Mocarsky and Isaac Philbrook. Cindy White arrived on her motorcycle and Jorge Freyssinier volunteered in the kitchen. Jorge traveled to the event with Willoughby Hastings and friends. Paul Hewes and Sarah McCracken, Emma Fernald, Lisa Hall and Matilda were spotted at the fair. Richard Hill volunteered with “color commentary” on the horse drawn wagon rides by Darthia Farm. Gail says, “The weather was perfect after the cold start. It was almost hot.”

Happy birthday, on Sept. 26, to Charlie Day. On Sept. 27, happy birthday to Natasha Olearcek. Happy birthday to Hale Murch and Sonja Colby on Sept. 28. On Sept. 29, happy birthday to Cyrus Moulton and, on Oct. 2, happy birthday to Amy Philbrook.

“The first to apologize is the bravest. The first to forgive is the strongest. The first to forget is the happiest.” -Unknown

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.