Cranberry Isles: Cranberry residents remembered

The Cranberry Island community lost two of their elders last week with the passing of Leona McAllister and Georgie Ware. Leona lived in her family home on Dog Point Road for most of her life. She was the wife of Eugene (Red) McAllister and the mother of two daughters, Lorraine (Bracy) and Janice.

Leona and her sister Ada Rice were the force behind the Cranberry Cove Restaurant which opened in the 60s. Many reading this will remember the delicious, warm donuts made by Leona each morning. As a former waitress at the Cranberry Cove, the lessons I learned while there have served me well throughout my life. We send our condolences to the family.

Georgie Ware was predeceased by her husband Herb and their daughter Nancy. She is survived by her daughters, Julie, Wendy and Barbara. I remember my grandmother Ruth Stanley telling me how beautiful Georgie was when she met her. The two became fast friends for most of their lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families.

The John Goodwin crew is busy installing a drainage system for Dog Point Road before resurfacing the street. The noise and dust are well worth it given the promised roadway in our future.

Darlene Sumner will host a Beano Night in the Arts Center on Fri, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring inexpensive items for prizes to award to game winners.

The Seaside Playhouse will reduce movie showings to Tuesday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. for the autumn season beginning Saturday, Sept. 15.

Time to get out the orange blazers, hats, and bandanas for dogs’ collars: the Expanded Archery season began Sept. 8 and runs through Dec. 8. Firearms season opens the end of October.

Inter-island commuting for school has begun. Lauren Simmons took Bridge to Great Cranberry, and Sept. 5 saw the first School Boat run from Great Cranberry to Islesford. Thank you, Lauren! Unlike the school bus system on MDI, teachers and other non-students can be on the boat and can even participate in the rowing. Samson Gaither, Jessica Sanborn, and Audrey Nother were among the rowers for the day. Greg Theriault said there was a 10-knot headwind on their return from Islesford.

Islesford Boatworks had its first lesson with kids from the Ashley Bryan School at the Blue Duck on Sept. 7. What a great new use of that building, especially since it’s not limited to summer use only. Thanks again to the National Park Service for leasing the building to Boatworks and allowing the structural change; and to all those who carried out the plans for boating uses in this past very busy Boatworks season!

Islesford Boatworks also posted: During the month of September, every Community bag sold at the Bar Harbor Hannaford store will generate a $1 donation to support Islesford Boatworks. Thanks so much Hannaford! (Chances are good everyone can replace some bags.)

The ol’ equinox is coming! Sunrise is now after 6 a.m.; sunset changed from 7:01 p.m. to 6:59 on Thursday, Sept. 6. On Wednesday, Sept. 26, sunrise will be at 6:24 a.m. and sunset at 6:23 p.m.

Islesford birthdays this week include Briggs Gray on the 14th. Brenna Sullivan celebrates on the 17th. Nicko Hadlock blows out candles on the 18th. Happy Birthday to all!

A toast to Marya and Tor Goettsche-Spurling on Sept. 14th! Happy Anniversary!

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” —Maya Angelou, American poet, singer, civil rights activist (1928-2014)

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at sabrjet@hotmail.com and for Great Cranberry, reach Eileen Richards at 244-5684 or sista3854@yahoo.com.