Cranberry Isles: Cranberry House work begins

Visitors are still arriving on the Cranberry Islands, despite cooler temperatures and rougher seas. Maybe they have heard from year-round islanders that falling leaves, rain streaked boards and misty mountain views are as beautiful as sunny skies and sparkling water.

This past Saturday, Cranberry Isles Realty Trust (CIRT) board members held a meeting at Cranberry House with tenants from Islesford and Great Cranberry. CIRT currently operates five occupied rental houses on the Cranberry Isles and sought input from tenants to aid the continued success of CIRT’s rental program and help the organization as they move forward with plans to continue growing and maintaining a year-round population on the islands. The positive meeting left board members and tenants equally enthusiastic about the future. Anyone interested in knowing more about CIRT and the affordable housing program can visit cranberryislesrealtytrust.org.

On Oct. 12, The Harvest Supper will take place at the Islesford Neighborhood House from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid will hold their Annual Harvest dinner, Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

On Monday, October 14, the Preble-Marr Museum and Hitty’s Café at Cranberry House will close after a very successful season. The upstairs Arts Center will remain open for events throughout the winter. The basement archives and operations center will remain open, too.

Construction will resume this week on the three story addition to Cranberry House. Donations have taken the $450,000 fundraising campaign over the halfway mark.

Happy anniversary on Oct. 7 to Lilo Stanton and Tim Shiro. On Oct. 14, happy birthday to Katya Mocarsky and Milo Stevens. Happy anniversary to Barbara and Bradly Bryant on Oct. 14. Happy anniversary to Charlie Day and Lori Siegel, on Oct. 15. Also, on October 15, happy birthday to Benjamin Steven Weed.

“Some people walk in the rain, others just get wet.” -Roger Miller

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.