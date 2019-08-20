Cranberry Isles: Cranberry House open house

It has been another delightful week in Cranberry Isles, Maine. Blueberries are finally ripening, apple tree branches are bowing under the weight of blushing fruit and red blackberries are darkening. However, the approaching season’s end has not dampened the enthusiasm of residents.

On Thursday, Iselsford Postmaster Joy Sprague greeted customers dressed in her Woodstock outfit to commemorate the release of the 2019 Woodstock Forever Stamps marking the fiftieth anniversary of the most famous rock festival.

Ellen Gellerstedt announced that the Little Cranberry Island book group will meet again on Sept. 16 at Ellie Miller’s house. The group will be reading “The Round House” by Louise Eldrich.

After the completion of this year’s Boatworks program, the Blue Duck has gone to shorter hours. The chandlery will now be open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All purchases support Boatworks.

At the Islesford Neighborhood House, the movie for Aug. 26 will be “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The kids’ movie, upstairs, will be “Stuart Little 2.” Both movies start at 7:30 p.m.

On Great Cranberry, Darlene Sumner will host a youth beach party at Preble Cove on Thursday, Aug. 22, starting at 10 a.m.

The Cranberry House will have a fundraising campaign open house on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3-5 p.m. There will be tours of the building addition construction along with presentations on progress to date and future plans.

On Monday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m., in the Arts Center, Jim Singerling will be interviewed for the youth talk show.

A youth frozen paint class will be held in the Smart Shack on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

Phil Whitney will present another Cranberry Island Historical Slides show on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Arts Center.

Happy birthday to Ric Gaither and Ella Grace Bunker on Aug. 23. Happy birthday to Rick Alley on Aug. 24. Happy anniversary to Jim Hawes and Casey Colby and happy birthday to Meagan Blank on Aug. 26. On Aug. 27, happy birthday to Mary Bridget Horvarth. Happy birthday to Beatrice Amuso, Deborah Bunker and Patricia Bailey on Aug. 28.

“Learning lessons is a little like reaching maturity. You’re not suddenly more happy, wealthy, or powerful, but you understand the world around you better, and you’re at peace with yourself. Learning life’s lessons is not about making your life perfect, but about seeing life as it was meant to be.” – Elisabeth Kubler-Ross

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.