Cranberry Isles: Cranberry House fundraising has exceeded initial goal

For the most part, the weather in the Cranberry Isles has been in the 50s in the daytime and the 40s at night. Small craft advisories were issued over the weekend but no major storms occurred. Rain was predicted for many days this week. Most islanders are happy to have the water for their gardens. In the Cranberries, the May showers bring the flowers.

As the warmer season begins, the ferry schedules change. The Miss Lizzie made her last seasonal run as the commuter ferry on Friday. The Elizabeth T, operated by Sail Acadia, took over the morning commuter run on Monday. There is no evening commuter during the spring season. However, the Beal and Bunker mail boat started their spring schedule adding a later run that helps cover the evening commute. The two morning runs remain the same but instead of the 3:30 p.m. run from Northeast Harbor, Beal and Bunker will run at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. For a full schedule and ticket information, please check their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nanettedaleyhadlock/posts/10222605014986081.

The town of Cranberry Isles held its annual Town Meeting on Saturday with Barbara Fernald moderating. A free boat carried residents to Great Cranberry where the outdoor meeting was held in the ballfield behind the Ladies Aid. Tents, refreshments and a lovely lunch were provided by Great Cranberry.

Spring turkey season opened on Monday, May 3, in Islesford. Cari Alley, tagging agent for Islesford, would like to remind hunters to make sure their licenses are up to date and that they have her home number because turkeys must be tagged, and that they check the hunting rule book for requirements.

Phil Whitney, president of the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society says, “Cranberry House is proud to announce that their Fundraising Campaign Project, supporting construction of the new three-level addition to the building, has officially achieved (and exceeded) its initial goal of $450,000. Donations are still encouraged and appreciated to enable final completion of the top floor interior. The campaign was coordinated by Gary Friedmann & Associates of Bar Harbor (including Islesford resident Kelly Dickson). Many thanks to the large numbers of supporters who donated to the cause. A special thank-you acknowledgement to fundraising campaign chairman (and volunteer) Jim Singerling for his dedication in guiding the Fundraising Subcommittee effort.” The Historical Society and the Neighborhood House provide essential support to islanders and visitors alike and these efforts are greatly appreciated.

Happy birthday to Rick Benjamin and Jason Charles King on May 8. On May 9, Mother’s Day, happiest birthday wishes to Grace Hartley, Ryan Field and Kate Valenta. Happy birthday to Eric Porcaro on May 10. Happy birthday, on May 12, to Greenley Helene Porter. A very beautiful Mother’s Day to all the moms, and those who serve as mom, on the Cranberry Islands.

“Motherhood is a choice you make every day, to put someone else’s happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing even when you’re not sure what the right thing is… and to forgive yourself, over and over again, for doing everything wrong.” — Donna Ball

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].