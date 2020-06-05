Cranberry Isles: Congratulations to our graduates 

Warm and sunny days were the theme of the week in the Cranberry Isles. Wildlife, people and pets enjoyed the pleasant weather. Windows are open across the islands, though screens are a necessity because, along with other wildlife, mosquitoes are taking advantage of the warmth, too.

Last weekend, Cindy Thomas, with the help of Henry Grandgent, delivered the beautiful flowers Islesford residents ordered for the library fundraiser. Residents are happy and island yards are bursting with color.

The Islesford Neighborhood House Library will remain closed to patrons this summer due to the pandemic, but it will be open for curbside pickup or home delivery. Patrons may call the library at 244-9565 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday. A list of books may be seen at www.librarything.com/profile/islesfordlibrary.

Cranberry Isles eighth grade graduation ceremony will take place on June 5. Due to pandemic safety measures, the celebration will be held as a drive-in ceremony on both islands. Jessica Sanborn’s graduation will be on the steps of the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry at 4 p.m. and April Mocarsky will graduate at 5:15 p.m. on the porch of the Ashley Bryan School on Islesford. Principal Hayley Finton adds, “Following the completion of the ceremony, there will be a parade on each island so those who viewed the ceremony from home may wave and cheer on the graduates from their driveway or lawn.” Please watch the information page for further details including the streaming link and parking procedures. If you have additional questions, please contact Hayley at 812-6835. Congratulations graduates, Jessica and April!

Douglas Cornman, outreach director and chaplain for The Maine Seacoast Mission, has announced Sunday morning church services will begin on June 7 at 9 a.m. The link for each service will be posted on the information page each Saturday afternoon for the following Sunday. Weekly services will continue through June, July and August. Douglas will lead the services. Katherine Rhoda from Monhegan will provide the music and, starting June 14, guest ministers who cannot visit in person will join to offer the homily and lead prayer. The links will include the Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, Matinicus and Monhegan, but people are welcome to share the link. The Zoom platform supports up to 100 individual devices. Email Douglas at [email protected] if you would prefer an emailed link.

Happy anniversary to Nan and Roy Hadlock on June 4. Also, on June 4, happy birthday to Richard Alley, Meg Stevens and Henry Thomas St. Germain. Happy birthday to Brigette Olearcek and Brendan Harlan on June 5. On June 8, happy birthday to Louise Akers and, on June 9, happy birthday to Fisher Michael Curran.

“You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”– Maya Angelou

