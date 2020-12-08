Cranberry Isles: Community’s willingness to help each other warms the heart 

The weekend storm that impacted all of Maine on Saturday led to a power outage on Islesford. Though there was little snow on the Cranberry Isles, the heavy rain was accompanied by strong winds. Norman Sanborn II clocked the wind at 70 mph at the pool at 8 p.m. Saturday. At the same time, the Peases heard a loud crash and lost power. Jeff Pease reported a tree had brought down a power line between his house and the Amuso’s house. Katelyn Damon was notified and immediately contacted Versant. Less than half an hour later, the rest of Islesford lost electricity. Versant came out on Sunday, repaired the break on Cross Road and made further repairs on the mainland. Power was restored a few minutes after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to the power outage, Iselsford Congregational Church did not conduct a live or streaming service on Sunday. Barring another storm or power loss, services should resume this Sunday.

Amy Palmer opened the Co-op on Sunday morning, allowing residents to purchase fuel for their generators. The store also offered free ice for those who needed it during the outage. The community’s willingness to help each other is heartening. Way to go, Cranberry Isles!

Prior to the storm, it was a quiet week on the islands. The biggest social event may have been Friday’s evening mail boat run during which three puppies entertained riders. Captain Chuck Liebow’s German Shepherd, Captain Norman Sanborn II’s Bernese Mountain Dog and the Pease’s yellow lab puppy were all well behaved and seemed to enjoy the passengers’ admiration and the treats Joe Flores kindly shared.

Don’t forget the Cranberry Islands Ladies Aid Christmas fair this weekend, Dec. 12 and 13. Among available items will be island handicraft, treats and logo items. As of Friday, Dec. 11, Laurie Dobson reports, in the interest of people who cannot be at the fair, pictures of tables with items will be posted on the Ladies Aid Facebook page. If people see items of interest, they can respond to the page or call (207) 602-8050 as it may be possible to ship items.

Happy birthday to Heather Spurling and Paul Liebow on Dec. 10. Happy birthday on Dec. 12 to Tom Watson and to Chelsea DePalmer on Dec. 16.

The joy of brightening other lives, bearing each other’s burdens, easing others’ loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of the holidays.” – W. C. Jones