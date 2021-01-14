Cranberry Isles: Community says goodbye to long-time resident 

The weather was relatively uneventful this week in the Cranberry Isles. There were no storms and no heavy snow. Seas have been good for travel all week and there were no ferry cancellations. Of course, Islesford Neighborhood House Library can’t host coffee hour on Tuesday mornings at this time. Hopefully, there will be time later in the year. For now, residents get to see each other (properly socially distanced, of course) at the docks, the Cranberry Isles fisherman’s Co-op on Islesford, Cranberry General Store on Great Cranberry, outside the post offices and on the community information page.

In the meantime, many are using the quiet season to cook, remodel and to work on creative projects. This winter, Kaitlyn Miller, Islesford potter and artist, has been painting from life around the island. She says although the cold slows her down a bit, she is still able to go outside to paint, “If I bundle up and bring a heating pad to put my palette on so the paints don’t freeze.” She has recently started a series of the houses of Islesford. She says she is looking forward to warmer days to keep going with that series. Her brilliant paintings can be viewed on her Facebook page facebook.com/Kaitlyn-Miller-Studio-131880756851286.

The community and family are mourning long-time resident David Bunker, who passed away on Jan. 7. He was an owner in the Beal & Bunker Ferry system and a great captain. He is remembered by the community and his large family as a wonderful grandfather, father, partner, neighbor and friend. Many have spoken of David’s influence in their own lives and in the Cranberry Isles community. Residents of the Cranberry Isles are saddened by his passing and send deepest condolences to his family.

Happy 90th birthday to Anna Fernald, on Jan. 14. Also on Jan. 14, happy birthday wishes go to her great-granddaughter, Zinnia Pearl Gray. Happy birthday, on Jan. 15, to Liam Carroll Astbury. On Jan. 16, happy birthday to Averi Rose White. Happy birthday to Kate O’Donovan on Jan. 18. Happy birthday, on Jan. 19, to Melanie Elyse Sanborn and Colby Watson Hicks. Happy birthday to January Bennett on Jan. 20.

