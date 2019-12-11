Cranberry Isles: Community Christmas party

The second week of December on the Cranberry Isles closely followed the first week’s pattern with wind and waves creating travel challenges. However, spirits are bright on Islesford, despite the weather. Christmas is coming, there is very little snow on the ground, sparrows have been feeding near the firehouse and, on a few days this week, the sun showed its face all day.

Still working on your gift shopping? Remember to mark your calendar for Community Arts and Crafts on Dec. 14 at Islesford Artists Gallery. The event will run from noon until sundown.

The Islesford Christmas Party will take place on Dec. 18, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Islesford Neighborhood House. Bring a pizza and cookies (enough to feed your family) and be ready for fun. Set-up will be on Dec. 17, starting at 2 p.m. Volunteers greatly appreciated.

Happy birthday to Tom Watson on Dec. 12. Happy birthday, on Dec. 16, to Chelsea DePalmer.

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” -Edith Sitwell

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.