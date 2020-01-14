Cranberry Isles: Coffee hour starting

The past week on Cranberry Isles was a relatively quiet one, with a little snow and rain. However, the cloudy skies provided gorgeous sunsets, gold, crimson and lavender spreading across the treetops and gilding the waves.

On Tuesday, Islesford Neighborhood House Library hosted the first coffee hour of the season with Sally Rowan as guest baker. David Thomas made the coffee. In Cindy Thomas’ absence, Serena Spurling opened the library in the morning while Skip Stevens took the afternoon shift. Coffee hour takes place every Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m., through the end of May.

Please remember the Jan. 20 all-day wooden buoy making event at the Blue Duck. Participants may take home the first buoy they make. They are asked to make at least one more to be sold in the chandlery this summer to benefit the Boatworks programs. Please direct questions to Melissa and Jim Amuso, hosts of the event.

Happy birthday to Averi Rose White on Jan. 16. On Jan. 18, happy birthday to Kate O’Donovan. Happy birthday to Melanie Elyse Sanborn and Colby Watson Hicks on Jan. 19 and, on Jan. 20, happy birthday to January Bennett. On Jan. 22, happy birthday wishes to Ian Westphal.

“Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.” Rachel Carson

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.