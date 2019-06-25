Cranberry Isles Church bell tower repairs

Sundays on Islesford are special to residents and summer visitors. Mornings may involve sipping coffee on the deck and viewing the mountains of Mount Desert across the sparkling water, inhaling salty, pine tinged air.

However, Sunday mornings on Little Cranberry would not be complete without the ringing of the church bell. The bell tower of Islesford Congregational Church, built in 1898, has undergone repairs over the past two and a half weeks.

Work done by MidMaine Restoration of Waterville included scraping and painting cedar shingles, painting the belfry and windows, weatherproofing the belfry and steeple, adjusting the pocket doors dividing the winter and summer chapels and replacing one of the four steeple support posts.

The three remaining posts will need replacement in a few years. Donations are needed and appreciated to cover the nearly $25,000 necessary work. Donations can be mailed to Isleford Congregational Church, P.O. Box 103, Islesford, ME 04646 or made online at islesfordchurch.com.

This year, those joining the Fourth of July Bike Parade will meet at the Ashley Bryan School at 4 p.m. and proceed at 4:15 p.m. The picnic will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Town Field. BYOB, bring picnic blankets, yard games and lawn chairs. Enjoy food and fun, including volleyball, cornhole, croquet and bocce, while helping Islesford Neighborhood House.

The Co-op store will begin extended hours on July 1, which includes opening on Sundays. For more information, ask at the store. The Islesford Dock Restaurant will also add extended hours on July 1, including lunch Tuesday through Friday. Check the website, islesforddock.com for the full schedule.

The Islesford Historical Museum has opened for the season. In addition to ongoing exhibits, there is a fascinating new exhibit, “Risk & Reward: Cranberry Isles in the Age of Sail,” which includes the Four Sisters Schooner, converted from the lobster boat Ashley N’ Lucy.

The Islesford Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Islesford Neighborhood House. After a brief business meeting, there will be a slide show of photographs of the village prior to the 1950s along with a discussion of memories. The updated version of “The Houses of Islesford” will be available for purchase and there will be complimentary refreshments.

On Monday, July 1, at 4 p.m., Ralph Stanley and Phil Whitney will host a presentation on Ralph’s new digitized book, “The Stanleys of Cranberry Isles” at the Cranberry House Arts Center.

Darlene Sumner will coordinate the second Youth Talk Show Interview at Cranberry House Arts Center on Monday, July 1, at 9 a.m. At 4 p.m., she will coordinate a youth swim party at Preble Cove Beach. On Tuesday, July 2, at 4:30 p.m., Darlene will host a tie dye class in the Smart Shack.

Peter Buchsbaum is hosting the first of his guided nature trail walks on Wednesday, July 3 at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to gather at the Cranberry House Museum entrance.

On July 4, around noon, join Darlene Sumner and Chef Cezar Ferreira on the Cranberry House lawn for kids’ games and a cookout.

Happy anniversary to Gene and Fran Porcaro on July 27 and to Jeanne and Cliff Smith on July 28. Happy birthday to Susan Locke Pierson and Jan MacAllister on July 28. On July 29, wish a happy birthday to Alison Hawes, Cynthia Siseman Lief, Bob Mocarsky and Becca Powell. Happy birthday to Nate Philbrook, Karla Rees and Rolf Westphal on July 1.

“When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world.” -Harold S. Kushner

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.