Cranberry Isles; Chilly weather can’t stop the Dip of the Month Club

It may not be officially winter, but the islands are already in seasonal mode. After last week’s storm and this week’s colder temperatures, branches are nearly bare while leaves carpet the roadway and swirl in the wind.

On Saturday, a thin coating of snow marked the shadows of the deck rails. Islesford Dock’s ramp and last float were taken in over the weekend. Boats are now unloading passengers and cargo on the steps, with islanders forming lines up the stairs to hand packages onto the dock.

Chillier winds did not stop Dip of the Month Club participants Cindy Thomas and Stefanie Alley from braving the frigid waters off Sand Beach for the November dip. Kudos to the ladies and their photographer.

Great news for lovers of books, poetry and the Cranberry Islands: Skip Stevens has a new book coming out from Finishing Line Press, a collection of poems inspired by Islesford (the door in the woods at Sam Shaw’s, for example) and island life in general. Get your copy during the pre-order period by contacting Skip at 244-3619 or thismansart@gmail.com.

The Krasnow family has donated some great books, free for the taking, in the Islesford dock free library. Check them out before they are all gone.

Happy birthday to Terry Savage and Geoff Wadsworth on Nov. 14. Happy birthday, on Nov. 15, to Katie Morse Fernald. On Nov. 16, happy birthday to Phoebe Gray. Happy birthday to Josslyn Zuck on Nov. 17 and George Harlan on Nov. 18.

“Thank goodness for the first snow, it was a reminder — no matter how old you became and how much you’d seen, things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered.” -Candace Bushnell

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at barbaracaldwellpease@gmail.com.