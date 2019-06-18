Cranberry Isles; Ceramics, yoga, princesses

The Cranberry Isles are bursting with color amid the June rains. Lupines are showing their purples and pinks, and poppies their brilliant red beneath flowering fruit trees all tended by bees and butterflies. As of last Thursday, school is out for the summer and children’s laughter rings with the songs of birds.

The Island Reader, Volume 13, is now available for purchase at the library. This is the All Islands Edition, with art, poetry and prose from 16 Maine Islands. Douglas Cornman, Gary Rainford, Ingrid Gaither, Kendra Chubbuk, Anne Marie Maguire, M. T. Martin and Molly Siegel have produced a beautiful magazine reflecting the spirit of the islands.

The Fourth of July Picnic will be held at the Islesford Town Field starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be games including volleyball, croquet, cornhole and bocce. Bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, yard games and BYOB. All proceeds will benefit the Islesford Neighborhood House. Volunteers are needed. Please sign up at the Islesford Post Office.

Everyone is welcome to participate in “Islesford Style Tile Project” Wednesday Workshops at The Islesford Neighborhood House. Participants will put inspirational words onto a hexagonal, leather-hard clay tile, which will be stained and fired twice. Tiles will be part of a temporary installation at The Neighborhood House.

The workshops will take place on June 26, July 10 and July 24 from 4-5 p.m. Costs will be $20 per tile with $12 shipping (if needed). To register, email Kaitlyn Duggan at kaitlyn@kaitlynduggan.com or ask for information at Iselsford Pottery.

Please remember GCI’s Annual Beach Clean-up on Thursday, June 20. Volunteers are needed. Please bring gloves and old clothes and meet at Cranberry House at 9 a.m.

Karin Whitney will host another popular karaoke sing at Cranberry House Arts center on Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. (The previous session lasted three hours!)

Audrey Grace Sumner will host a “Princess Party” to celebrate her fourth birthday at Cranberry House Arts Center on Saturday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

The dates and times of yoga sessions hosted by Darlene Sumner have changed. They will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at Cranberry House Arts Center.

Movies will now be shown three nights a week at the Seaside Playhouse: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings until September 15.

The Beal and Bunker Ferry began its summer schedule on Monday. There will now be six runs a day to the islands from Northeast Harbor and the night boat will run Tuesday through Sunday until September 8. For a full schedule, please check the Beal and Bunker Facebook page or contact the office.

Happy anniversary to Nate and Emilye Colby on June 20. Happy birthday to Bode James Duggan on June 22 and to Van Hadlock on June 23. Also on June 23, wish a happy anniversary to Kelly and Norman Sanborn. On June 24, birthday wishes go to Mandy Bracy, Jill Davidson and Henry Isaacs. Happy birthday to Everett Profit on June 25 and to Kylie Tozier on June 27.

“Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air and you.” -Langston Hughes

