Cranberry Isles: Celebrate the dog days of summer  

Things have heated up on the Cranberry Isles, at least weather-wise. Temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s were the norm last week. Of course, that encouraged swimming, more boating, fishing and all the summer activities islanders enjoy.

Jeri Spurling spent her birthday weekend exploring Maine with two of her children. Last Sunday, she and her youngest daughter, Heather, who lives in Portland, Ore., hiked the back side of Cadillac Mountain. Afterward, they returned to Islesford where Heather cooked a grilled dinner. On Thursday, Jeri and Heather were joined by the Spurlings’ middle daughter, Christina, for hiking and camping at Abol in Baxter State Park. On Friday, the ladies hiked up Abol Trail to the summit of Mount Katahdin and back down the Katahdin Stream Trail. The following Sunday, Heather started her long drive back to Oregan. Jeri said she really enjoyed Abol, even though it was straight up on rocks. However, she says she does not need to do Katahdin Stream Trail again. She said, “It was insufferably long and had a stretch of technical rock climbing that stimulated my vertigo fears. There are several ways up Mount Katahdin, though, and it is really worth the climb. The weather and the views were perfect. It’s a great thing to share with family and we saw several families along the way (some we knew).”

The Islesford Historical Society will have “Maine Bicentennial Community” cookbooks for sale. The Islesford gingerbread recipe won a place in the publication along with Sarah Corson’s photograph of Joy Sprague at the July 2013 Independence Day Celebration. Congratulations, Sarah and Islesford!

The Great Cranberry Island Library is auctioning off a beautiful 1960s Radio Flyer Wagon to benefit the library. The wagon was donated by Eva Bracy Galyean, restored and painted by Lewis Bracy, with letters repainted by Pete Eldridge. You can bid until 8 p.m., July 31, at 32auctions.com/greatcranberrylibrary or call the library for more information.

Everyone is invited to a free dog show with Pixie Laur at Cranberry House on Aug. 7 at 4:30 p.m. Attendees will witness the outcome of the agility classes and enjoy some delightful company, canine and human.

Happy birthday to Henry Grandgent on July 31 (corrected from July 23). Happy anniversary, also on July 31, to Denise and Mitch McCormick. On August 1, happy birthday to Molly Kehoe and Betsey Gribble. Happy anniversary to Jim and Katy Kehoe on August 2. Also, on August 2, happy birthday to Nolan Theodore Savage. Happy birthday to young Mr. Jordan Theodore Goettsche Spurling, to Clay Savage and to Sam King on August 3. On August 4, happy anniversary to Marci Lief and Clay Oliver and happy birthday to Bill Bancroft. Happy birthday to Lisa Monteith on August 5.

In other Cranberry House news, Sam King will host a book signing and poetry reading on Fri., July 31 at 4:30 p.m. on the Cranberry house deck. The Art of the Cranberry Isles Reception will be held on Sun., Aug. 2, 7 p.m. at Cranberry House. The Art of the Cranberry Isles Exhibit will be shown Aug. 3-8, 10 a.m. –4 p.m. Anyone wishing to exhibit is asked to have artwork delivered to Cranberry House (Karin Whitney) on Sat., Aug. 1, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Phil Whitney will present another GCI Historical Slides Show on Wed., Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

We look forward to reporting all the news.